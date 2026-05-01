April Gross GST Collection Hits INR 2,42,702 Crore, Up 8.7 pc; Highest-Ever Monthly Mop-Up!

New Delhi, May 1 (BNP): India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for April 2026 surged to a record ₹2,42,702 crore, registering an 8.7 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, signalling strong economic momentum and improved tax compliance.

The April collection marks the highest-ever monthly GST mop-up since the nationwide indirect tax regime was rolled out in July 2017, highlighting sustained growth in domestic consumption, trade activity, and business transactions.

Officials said the robust tax numbers reflect the resilience of the Indian economy despite ongoing global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions impacting international markets.

GST collections are widely seen as a key indicator of economic health, as higher revenues generally point to stronger consumer demand, increased commercial activity, and better compliance among taxpayers.

The strong April figures also come at the beginning of the new financial year, raising optimism over government revenue trends and fiscal stability in the months ahead.

Economists noted that consistent growth in GST collections could provide additional fiscal space for infrastructure development, welfare programmes, and public investment, while supporting the government’s broader economic expansion agenda.

The record-breaking collection is expected to further strengthen confidence in India’s growth outlook and revenue position for FY 2026-27.