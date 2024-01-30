SEBI Chairperson interacts with the members of the Brokers Industry Standards Forum (ISF)

30th January 2024: SEBI Chairperson Smt. Madhabi Puri Buch today interacted with the participants of the Brokers Industry Standards Forum (ISF).

During a media interaction post the meeting, she said: “The brokers ISF setup in Sep 2023 has done a commendable job in the past four months in giving implementable recommendations on standards and guidelines of implementing regulatory directives.”

“When standards are proposed by the market practitioners themselves, many wrinkles in implementation are ironed out at inception,” she added.

Shri Vijay Mehta, President of Association of National Exchange Members of India (ANMI) said: “We are glad that our recommendations have been appreciated by the authorities. We look forward to being responsible partners of the regulator.”

Shri Kishor Kansagra, Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers Forum (BBF) said: “This is a matter of great responsibility of the entire broking community, and we look forward to providing implementable solutions in our inputs to the regulatory authorities.”

Shri Narinder Wadhwa, President of Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) said: “When industry and regulatory authorities work together, it solves issues in at the design stage itself and ensures smooth execution of the directives.”