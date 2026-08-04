SEGA Appoints Black White Orange as Official Licensing Agent for Angry Birds in India

Mumbai, Aug 04: SEGA has appointed Black White Orange (BWO), India‘s leading brand licensing company, as the official licensing agent in India for Angry Birds, the globally loved entertainment franchise created by Rovio Entertainment Ltd.

Under the partnership, BWO will spearhead the licensing and consumer products programme for Angry Birds across India, working closely with manufacturers, retailers and brand partners to develop officially licensed merchandise, strategic collaborations and engaging consumer experiences tailored for Indian audiences.

India presents significant opportunities for the continued growth of Angry Birds, driven by a young and digitally engaged consumer base, a rapidly expanding retail ecosystem and increasing demand for licensed entertainment products. The licensing programme will focus on building long-term partnerships across categories including apparel, accessories, stationery, back-to-school, home, gifting, food & beverage, health and beauty and other consumer product categories.

Created by Rovio in 2009, Angry Birds has evolved from a groundbreaking mobile game into one of the world’s most successful entertainment franchises. With more than 5 billion game downloads, blockbuster feature films grossing more than $500 million at the global box office, animated series and a thriving consumer product line, and location-based entertainment venues around the globe, the iconic flock continues to entertain generations of fans and remains one of the most recognisable gaming brands worldwide.

“With its young fanbase, India is an ideal market for Angry Birds to connect with both franchise enthusiasts and families. We’re excited to see the response to our third film in India and for the local consumers to experience the expanding world of Angry Birds,” says Katri Chacona, Head of Brand Licensing, Rovio. Adds Justin Scarpone, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Transmedia Group, SEGA CORPORATION, “India is an exciting and strategically important market for Angry Birds, and we’re delighted to partner with BWO to further grow the brand’s licensing business in the region. BWO’s deep understanding of the local market, extensive industry relationships and proven expertise in building successful licensing programmes make them the ideal partner to unlock new opportunities for Angry Birds across India.” “Angry Birds is one of those rare entertainment franchises that has evolved from a global gaming phenomenon into a beloved multi-platform brand with enduring appeal across generations,” said Mitali Desai, Co-Founder & COO, Black White Orange. “With The Angry Birds Movie 3 set to release in January 2027, we see a strong opportunity to expand the brand through a robust consumer products and promotional licensing programme. We’re excited to partner with leading licensees & brand marketers to bring Angry Birds to life through compelling products, retail activations, collaborations and strategic promotions. We believe the film will be a powerful catalyst for the brand’s next phase of growth in India.”

With over 15 years of entertaining audiences through games, animation, films, consumer products and location-based entertainment, Angry Birds has built an incredibly strong fan base worldwide, including in India. The appointment reflects SEGA‘s continued investment in expanding the Angry Birds consumer products programme across key international markets, while offering Indian licensing partners the opportunity to collaborate with one of the world’s most beloved entertainment franchises.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is scheduled to release in cinemas across India in January 2027. The film will be available to Indian audiences in both English and Hindi dubs, following its global theatrical release.