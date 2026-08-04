Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Wins the Bengaluru Edition of TCS InQuizitive 2026

Bengaluru, Aug 4: Tata Consultancy Services, a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, hosted the Bengaluru edition of TCS InQuizitive 2026, its flagship inter-school quiz program. Following a thrilling day of intense quizzing, CK Pranak and Vijay Mohan from Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir School emerged as winners of the Bengaluru edition. Reflecting Bengaluru’s spirit of innovation and problem-solving, the students showcased remarkable teamwork and intellectual agility to secure their place in the semi-finals, where they will compete against winning teams from across the country.

The Bengaluru edition witnessed participation from 503 teams representing 102 schools. The event was graced by Prof. Gopalkrishna Hegde, IISc Bangalore as Chief Guest along with Sunil Deshpande, Regional Head, TCS Bengaluru, who represented Tata Consultancy Services on the dais.

Open to students from Grades 8 to 12, the competition combines learning with excitement through a dynamic format that spans a diverse range of subjects like education, entertainment, sports, business trends, advertising and social media. With a stronger emphasis on STEM, the quiz also highlighted domains such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, automation, biometrics, and robotics.

Sunil Deshpande, Regional Head, TCS Bengaluru said,

“Bengaluru has long been a city that celebrates innovation, curiosity, and learning, and it’s wonderful to see those qualities reflected in the participants of this year’s TCS InQuizitive. The competition challenges students to explore lesser-known areas, challenge perspectives and make connections across diverse topics. The presence of mind, consistency displayed and timely execution of knowledge by the winners throughout the competition were truly inspiring. We wish them the very best as they represent the city on the national stage.”

Now in its 28th year, TCS InQuizitive has grown into one of India’s most respected inter-school quiz platforms, inspiring generations of students to explore new ideas, broaden their perspectives, and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them.

The 2026 edition is being held across Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, culminating in the National Finale, where the country’s brightest young quizzers will compete for the coveted title of TCS InQuizitive National Champions 2026.