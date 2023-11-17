Setting up a State-of-the-Art Pharmaceutical Unit in Sarigam GIDC, Gujarat

Introduction

The aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the critical need for accessible and affordable medication. The global shortage of essential drugs during the crisis emphasized the urgency of achieving self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical production. This article delves into the journey of establishing a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical unit in Sarigam GIDC, Gujarat, with the mission of making high-quality medication accessible to all.

The Vision

Empathy Fuels Change

The visionary behind this project encountered a daunting situation during the early days of the pandemic. Confronting pregnancy and the first lockdown, she relocated temporarily to her in-laws’ place in Ranchi/Patna. It was here that the scarcity of affordable and standard medication became glaringly apparent. The surge in demand for critical drugs like Remdesivir, Ivermectin, and Doxycycline served as a catalyst for her to transition from her comfortable corporate life.

Project Overview

Building the Future in Sarigam GIDC

Location: Sarigam GIDC, Tal: Umargam, District Valsad, Gujarat – 396155, India

Sarigam GIDC, Tal: Umargam, District Valsad, Gujarat – 396155, India Project Value: Approximately 15 Crores (Including plant, machinery, and infrastructure)

Approximately 15 Crores (Including plant, machinery, and infrastructure) Funding: Approved from a nationalized bank

The Motive

Affordability as a Priority

The primary objective of establishing this manufacturing unit is to alleviate the cost burden of basic medication for the common people. In India, the pricing of essential drugs is a significant concern, and this project aims to address that issue head-on.

The Project Journey

From Vision to Reality

The Inception

The journey commenced with meticulous planning and a clear vision. The strategic choice of Sarigam GIDC in Gujarat was driven by its favorable industrial environment. The district of Valsad, known for its connectivity and accessibility, proved to be an ideal location for the pharmaceutical unit.

Infrastructure Development

Achieving a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical facility necessitated extensive infrastructure development. Modern infrastructure is paramount to ensure the production of high-quality medication and to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

Technology and Machinery

In the highly dependent pharmaceutical industry, advanced technology and machinery are indispensable. This project has made substantial investments in cutting-edge equipment to guarantee the production of medications that adhere to global standards.

Regulatory Compliance

Adherence to regulatory guidelines is non-negotiable in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The unit has been meticulously designed to comply with all necessary regulations, ensuring the safety and efficacy of the medications produced.

Skilled Workforce

A skilled and dedicated workforce forms the backbone of any successful manufacturing unit. The project has undertaken initiatives to train and employ local talent, contributing to both employment and skill development in the region.

Setting up a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical unit in Sarigam GIDC, Gujarat, is a visionary initiative to make high-quality medication accessible and affordable. The founder’s personal experience during the pandemic has been a driving force behind this project. By addressing the critical issue of medication affordability, this project promises to make a significant impact on healthcare in India.

FAQs

How will this project reduce medication costs? This project aims to streamline pharmaceutical production and reduce overhead costs, leading to more affordable medications for the common people. What types of medications will be produced in this unit? The unit plans to manufacture a wide range of essential medications, (Tablet, Capsule, Cream/Ointment & Oral Jelly)including but not limited to antibiotics, antivirals, and pain relievers. Will the project create employment opportunities in the region? Yes, the project is committed to hiring and training local talent, contributing to employment opportunities in Sarigam GIDC. Is the pharmaceutical unit compliant with regulatory standards? Yes, the unit is designed to meet all regulatory requirements to ensure the safety and efficacy of the medications produced. How can I get more information or support this project? Get more information and support the project by visiting www.tajpharma.in

Hence, the establishment of a pharmaceutical unit in Sarigam GIDC is not just about production; it’s a commitment to healthcare accessibility and affordability. This initiative stands as a beacon of change, driven by a profound understanding of the challenges faced during unprecedented times.