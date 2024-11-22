Shangri-La Eros New Delhi invites you to experience Michelin-starred dining at Sorrento with Chef Mattia Bianchi

New Delhi, 22 November 2024: Shangri-La Eros New Delhi announces an exceptional culinary collaboration at its award-winning Italian restaurant, Sorrento. From 20 to 24 November 2024, the restaurant will feature the distinguished Michelin-starred Chef Mattia Bianchi’s signature collection of dishes.

As Executive Chef of the acclaimed Ristorante Amistà in Verona, Chef Bianchi has earned international recognition for his sophisticated interpretation of Italian cuisine. Born in 1987 into a family deeply rooted in the prestigious Valpolicella region, Chef Bianchi’s culinary expertise reflects both his heritage and innovation, as evidenced in his masterful fusion of traditional Venetian gastronomy with refined Oriental influences. This exclusive five-day showcase at Sorrento presents an unprecedented opportunity for discerning patrons to experience the culinary mastery of one of Italy’s most accomplished chefs.

Rooted in his commitment to sustainability and authentic ingredients, Chef Bianchi crafts plates that celebrate regional flavours while integrating refined international influences. His presentations, known for their artistic composition and intricate details—from delicate edible flowers to thoughtfully balanced elements—reflect the blend of traditional technique with modern vision. Guests at Sorrento will experience firsthand how Chef Bianchi’s approach creates dishes that are both visually striking and deeply flavourful, offering a dining experience that engages all the senses in a celebration of contemporary Italian cuisine.

Chef Mattia’s degustation menu offers a refined five-course journey through flavours. Start your meal with a choice between the Caprese Cloud or Woodland Velvet salad, followed by the aromatic Herbs Whisper’s Risotto. The artisanal pasta selection includes Fusilli Rock n Roll and Fusilli Citrus. For the mains, guests can select between the Bitter Bliss, an amalgamation of roasted baby gem squash, caper fruits, pinenuts and beurre blanc sauce or the Sunlit Chicken Rhapsody, chicken supreme with butternut squash, leeks and beurre blanc sauce.

À la carte selection invite guests to craft their own memorable dining experience from the carefully curated signature dishes. The collection includes the light Caprese Cloud, which blends traditional flavours with a modern twist, or the rich Mediterranean Fantasy, inspired by coastal ingredients. The artisanal pasta highlights the signature Fusilli in two distinct options, Rock ‘n Roll and the citrus version.

From his early culinary inspiration in his grandmother Carla’s garden to earning international acclaim at London’s renowned Cecconi’s Restaurant – Chef Bianchi’s journey exemplifies culinary excellence. His expertise, honed through tenures at Australia’s distinguished establishments including Rockpool with Chef Neil Perry, Aria Restaurant with Chef Matt Moran, and Bentley Restaurant under Chef Brent Savage, culminated in earning a coveted Michelin star in 2020 at Ristorante Amistà. Most recently, Chef Bianchi collaborated with Italy’s most decorated chef, Enrico Bartolini (holder of 13 Michelin stars), creating an exceptional six-course dining experience paired with Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Currently serving as Executive Chef at the acclaimed Ristorante Amistà within Byblos Art Hotel Villa Amistà—named Europe’s Best Design Hotel at the 2019 Boutique Hotel Awards—Chef Bianchi brings his innovative culinary philosophy to Sorrento. His recent triumphs include the celebrated “Riso in Bianco” at the Arena Opera Festival Star Roof, featured in Vanity Fair Italy, and his selection for the prestigious “Food for Art Project”. As a board member of Associazione Cuochi Veronese, Chef Bianchi’s dedication to regional ingredients and Venetian traditions, skillfully blended with Oriental influences from his global experiences, has established him as a leading figure in contemporary Italian gastronomy. His residency at Sorrento promises an exceptional dining experience that showcases the sophistication and artistry that has earned him international recognition.

The special menus are available for lunch and dinner.