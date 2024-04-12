ShareInvestor Marks 25th Anniversary, Rebrands as AlphaInvest

Novato, CA, April 12, 2024 – “In commemorating our 40th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible journey we have embarked upon with the North Bay community,” said Phil Alwitt, CEO of SolarCraft. “Our commitment to sustainability, reliability, and our customers has been the cornerstone of our success, and we are immensely proud to have been a part of the region’s transition to clean energy.”

The North Bay region, known for its picturesque landscapes and vibrant communities, faces the recurring challenges of yearly wildfires and frequent power outages. SolarCraft has played a vital role in mitigating these challenges by providing cutting-edge solar energy and battery backup solutions. These installations not only offer independence from PG&E, but also significant cost savings and peace of mind during emergencies, ensuring that homes and businesses stay powered when it matters most.

“We understand the unique needs of the North Bay, and our solar energy and battery backup installations are designed to provide resilience in the face of adversity,” added Alwitt. “Our goal is to empower our community with sustainable solutions that protect both the environment and our way of life.”

As a 100% employee-owned company, SolarCraft’s success is deeply intertwined with the commitment and dedication of its team members. The company’s employee-owners are not just invested in the business; they are invested in the well-being of the community they serve. This shared sense of ownership fosters a culture of collaboration, excellence, and a genuine passion for creating positive change.

“Our employee-owners are the heart and soul of SolarCraft. Their dedication to our company, our community, and each other is the driving force behind everything we do,” remarked Alwitt. “Together, we look forward to the next 40 years of helping our customers and making a meaningful difference in the North Bay.”