T5 Foundation Hosts Seafood Fest and Movie Night at KIPP Miami

Miami, FL, April 12, 2024 – The T5 Foundation, a cornerstone of community engagement and support, is thrilled to announce a unique, two-part family event that celebrates the rich culinary and cultural tapestry of South Florida. On Saturday, April 20, 2024, join us for a day of exquisite seafood, engaging activities, and an enchanting movie night under the stars.

The festivities begin with the “Seafood & Picnic Day” at 12pm. This free event welcomes families to savor a range of seafood delights crafted by top mobile bistros from across South Florida. We recommend seafood enthusiasts to consider purchasing the Seafood Discount Voucher, offering 10%-20% off their total order and making this culinary adventure both delightful and budget-friendly.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own picnic setups, including lawn chairs, Picnic blankets, and picnic baskets, to enjoy a serene picnic atmosphere complemented by vibrant music and fun activities for all ages.

As the day turns into evening at 6pm, KIPP Miami and The T5 Foundation illuminate the night with a complimentary movie screening, ideal for families and friends to enjoy under the stars. This event not only offers free admission, sweets, and food but also includes a TV raffle, giving attendees the opportunity to win a new television and adding extra excitement to the evening. The first 100 guests to register online have a chance to win fantastic prizes through a free raffle with exciting giveaways. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and enthusiasm!

“This event embodies the spirit of community and the joy of family,” said Tshaka from KIPP Miami and Shannon Thomas from the T5 Foundation said, “We’re proud to host an event that not only offers a taste of South Florida’s best seafood but also brings people together for an unforgettable experience.”

The T5 Foundation’s family event is open to all, aiming to foster community ties and create lasting memories. Don’t miss this day of culinary delights, engaging activities, and cinematic magic in the heart of South Florida.