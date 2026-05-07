Servotech Renewable Secures 1415 kW Solar Rooftop Project Order from South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division

New Delhi, May 06, 2026: Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. (NSE: SERVOTECH), an NSE-listed renewable energy and EV charging solutions company, has secured a 1415 kW solar rooftop project order from the Vijayawada Division (BZA) of the South Central Railway (SCR), strengthening its growing engagement with Indian Railways and public infrastructure renewable energy projects.

Under the scope of the project, Servotech Renewable will be responsible for the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of grid-connected rooftop solar systems across multiple railway sites under the Vijayawada Division. The project aligns with Indian Railways’ ongoing focus on accelerating renewable energy adoption and reducing carbon emissions through sustainable infrastructure development. The order was secured through a competitive bidding process, further reflecting Servotech Renewable’s capabilities in executing institutional and government-led renewable energy projects.

Commenting on the order, Sarika Bhatia, Director, Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd., said, “We are pleased to strengthen our association with Indian Railways through this project with the Vijayawada Division. Such projects reflect the growing momentum towards clean energy integration across critical public infrastructure in India. We remain committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and high-performance solar solutions that support institutions in achieving their sustainability objectives while contributing to broader renewable energy adoption goals.”

The project further strengthens Servotech Renewable’s institutional order book and reflects the company’s continued participation in government-led renewable energy initiatives.