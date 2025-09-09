Shyam Metalics Enters Crash Barrier Manufacturing to Support Road and Rail Safety

Mumbai, India, September 9, 2025: Shyam Metalics, one of India’s leading integrated metal producers, has announced its strategic foray into the crash barrier segment, aiming to capture a market share of 8–10% in FY 2025–26. The company has commenced production at its state-of-the-art Giridih facility, which houses an annual capacity of 24,000 MT and employs over 150 skilled professionals.

With India’s infrastructure investments expected to grow demand for crash barriers by 25% annually, Shyam Metalics is well-positioned to expand its presence. With an investment of Rs. 50 Cr. and production capacity of 60 KTPA, a new Crash Barrier manufacturing facility is planned for Sambalpur to serve the South and West markets. Additionally in FY 2026–2027, the company plans to expand its product portfolio at Giridih and in Phase 2 with an additional investment of ₹50 crore, diversify production into Transmission Line Towers, Railway Electrification Structures, Solar Panel Structures, Lighting Poles, etc.

In August 2025, the Giridih plant, which was founded in 2014, started producing Crash Barriers. It operates round-the-clock, ensuring quick turnaround times while adhering to global quality and IS standards, including galvanization unit for long-term durability. The current product portfolio includes W Metal Beam Crash Barriers, Thrie Metal Beam Crash Barriers, and W Beam Railway Guard Rails, catering to projects of Indian Railways and National Highways.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Shyam Metalics, said, “The launch of our crash barrier unit marks a significant step in strengthening India’s road and railway safety. With a 24,000 MT annual capacity and 150 professionals driving precision and innovation, we are confident of achieving an 8–10% market share in the coming fiscal. This business alone has the potential to add nearly 50% more value to our Giridih operations in the next few years. As India’s infrastructure spending accelerates, we see immense growth potential and remain committed to building a safer, stronger, and more self-reliant nation.”

Currently, the company is catering to projects for Indian Railways and National Highways. Over the next fiscal year. Shyam Metalics intends to investigate exporting to the Middle East, Europe, and Africa in the future, taking advantage of chances for infrastructure expansion worldwide.