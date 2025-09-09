KLH Aziznagar Hosts Seminar on Recent Advancements in 5G/6G Network Technologies

New Delhi 9 September : KLH Aziz Nagar Campus successfully hosted a prestigious three-day national seminar titled “Recent Advancements in Next-Generation 5G/6G Network Technologies” recently. The event was organized by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and sponsored by AICTE under the VAANI (Vibrant Advocacy for Advancement and Networking through Innovation) scheme.

The high-impact seminar brought together many diverse participants, including academicians, researchers, industry professionals, and students, from every corner of the country. The main focus was the emerging nature of 5G and 6G, exploring new research work, future trajectories, and the implementation challenges in context of usage here in India. The sessions featured technical talks, paper presentations, and panel discussions, offering a collaborative platform for knowledge exchange and innovation.

The seminar was inaugurated by Professor P. Kishore Kumar from NIT Andhra Pradesh who highlighted the crucial role next-generation networks will play in enabling smart cities, industrial automation, IoT ecosystems, and Industry 4.0 applications.

“5G and 6G technologies are not just upgrades, they represent a paradigm shift in how we connect, communicate, and innovate. This seminar is a stepping stone in preparing India’s academic and industrial landscape for that future,”- Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice-President of KL Deemed to be University.

The seminar was successfully organized under the supervision of Principal Dr. Akella Ramakrishna and Head of the ECE Department, Dr. Budati Anil Kumar. The event not only reinforced KLH University’s commitment to academic excellence and technological advancement but also resonated with the national vision of building a robust digital infrastructure.