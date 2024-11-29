Siddharth Vihar: The Emerging Luxury Destination in NCR

Siddharth Vihar, strategically located along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, is quickly catching up as one of the most luxurious living destinations in the National Capital Region (NCR). Backed by seamless connectivity, flourishing infrastructure, and the supply of quality living luxury homes, Siddharth Vihar is set to take the spot of one of the preferred and emerging luxury destinations on the map of NCR.

Seamless Connectivity Propelling Growth

Siddharth Vihar enjoys well-planned connectivity through the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9, and its proximity to the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). This infrastructure reduces travel time and facilitates seamless connectivity across the region, further elevating its appeal for both end-users and investors.

Luxury Housing on the Rise

Over the last couple of years, Ghaziabad has seen significant launches in the luxury housing segment. Amongst various micro-markets, Siddharth Vihar has seen the maximum tractions for luxury homes demand. According to a report by PropEquity, between 2019 and September 2024, Ghaziabad witnessed a new supply jump by 14% and a capital appreciation of 139% from ₹3691 per sq. ft. to ₹8823 per sq. ft.

From premium high-rise apartments to integrated townships, the region offers the best-suited home solutions to aspirational and affluent home buyers. Amongst key developers in the area, Prateek Group is one of the renowned developers building not only homes but offering the best lifestyle for today’s new-age homebuyers. The group’s upcoming premium residences in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad are likely to be the epitome of the best living lifestyle. Revolving around the theme of a fantasy world and serene living, these upcoming residences are likely to add a new dimension to the Prateek Group’s portfolio. Boasted of high-end amenities, the project will stand out as one of the highly lucrative deals of realty investment in the region.

Quality Living

Compared to other parts of NCR, Siddharth Vihar is fast catching up with the interest of investors and end-users for luxury homes. Its strategic location, connectivity, and market potential are enabling it to surpass other markets in NCR for the demand for luxury housing.

Infrastructure Boom

Siddharth Vihar primarily benefitted from the existing and proposed infrastructure including physical and social both. The upcoming developments like highways, expressways, and rail corridors enhancing its proximity with Delhi and other parts of NCR augur well for its growth.

Region Holds Promising Future

Siddharth Vihar’s realty market has undergone significant transformation attracting investors and end-users interest. Backed by the ongoing infrastructure upgrades and the supply of high-end projects, the region is poised to emerge as one of the realty hotspots for modern and quality living. Siddharth Vihar offers a promising opportunity for investors and end-users to get a piece of NCR’s highly potential luxury landscape.