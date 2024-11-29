Jewar International Airport to Set-up 280 Sustainable Washrooms

Noida; 29th November 2024: Public washroom automation brand, Euronics, has bagged the contract to set up smart and sustainable washroom solutions at the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. NIA, set to be India’s largest greenfield airport with an area spanning 1,334 hectares, is advancing its net-zero agenda through sustainable initiatives. As part of its commitment to eco-friendly infrastructure, the partnership with Euronics will see the installation of automated washroom solutions designed to minimise environmental impact.

The contract is awarded to Euronics by NIA’s EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) in charge, of Tata Projects, after a competitive bidding process. Under this partnership, Euronics will install its smart solutions across 280 washrooms, including 40 designed for differently-abled passengers and 50 for premium lounges. The product lineup includes sensor taps, hand dryers, urinal flushers, and smart hand sanitizers — all engineered to enhance energy conservation, reduce water usage, and regulate hygiene.

Moreover, under the agreement, Euronics—deepening its commitment to inclusivity—will install 65+ sanitary napkin dispensers and baby care rooms with 45+ diaper changing stations inside airport premises. Washroom solutions for the differently-abled will include shower seats and grab bars across various shapes to help individuals navigate wash stations, toilets, and shower areas seamlessly.

To ensure dedicated service and support to the project, Euronics has established a new office in Sector 62, Noida. The company is also involved in other major projects in the vicinity, such as Bhutani’s Cyberthum and Cyber Park, The Iconic Corenthum by Beaver International, and Sharda University, among others.

Speaking on the NIA partnership, Euronics’ Director Abhishek Jain said, “Jewar Airport has been a significant source of pride for us. Over the past two years, we’ve worked tirelessly on this prestigious North India project, facing intense competition throughout the process. Our team’s exceptional efforts led to our successful bid for the project. Our collaboration with Noida International Airport aligns perfectly with our core mission of providing sustainable, eco-friendly solutions. The installation of our smart washroom solutions will support NIA’s net-zero goals while setting global benchmarks for user comfort.”

Euronics’ involvement in NIA Airport marks a significant step in its mission to provide sustainable washroom solutions across public and commercial washrooms. Some of the company’s recent public infrastructure projects include the New Parliament Building; Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; Airports in Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Bangalore, and Ayodhya, among many other cities; the Supreme Court of India; Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Center), Smart City Projects in India; and AIIMS – PAN India.