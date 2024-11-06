Siegwerk Names Manjusha Singh as New CEO for India Region

India, 06 November 2024: Siegwerk, a global leader in printing inks and coatings for packaging and labelling, has appointed Ms. Manjusha Singh as Chief Executive Officer for the India region, effective immediately. She is the first woman CEO in the Siegwerk Group, and one of the few woman leaders in the ink industry. In her new role, Manjusha will oversee the Siegwerk India operations, a key growth engine within the Siegwerk Group, consistently delivering double-digit growth in recent years.

Manjusha Singh brings with her over two decades of experience in B2B sales and marketing within the packaging industry. She joins Siegwerk with industry knowledge and a proven record in leading and transforming global sales organizations. Her background includes impactful roles in major companies, where she has consistently demonstrated her strategic leadership and ability to drive accelerated growth.

“We are very happy to welcome Manjusha Singh to the Siegwerk family,” said Ashish Pradhan, President, Siegwerk Asia. “Her remarkable career in the packaging industry, combined with her strategic acumen and extensive global experience, makes her an exceptional fit for our team. We are confident that Manjusha will not only drive our continued strong growth in India but will also strengthen our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers. Her expertise will be invaluable as we work together to shape the future in this critical market.” “I look forward to leading our India operations and expanding the reach of Siegwerk’s sustainable and innovative solutions for our customers in this dynamic market. I am eager to build on the impressive growth and achievements of the Siegwerk India team ” said Manjusha Singh, CEO of Siegwerk India.

Manjusha’s career began in 1999 at Huhtamaki as Deputy Sales Manager, followed by a role as Regional Sales Manager at Hungama, where she built her early expertise in sales management. Over the past two decades at Tetra Pak, she has held progressively senior roles, advancing from Key Account Manager to her most recent position as Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing Transformation. She has led diverse teams across India, Italy, Thailand, and Switzerland, bringing extensive international experience to Siegwerk.

Manjusha holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics (Honors) from Delhi University and a PGDBM in Marketing from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad. Her robust educational foundation has enabled her to build and lead high-performing teams, consistently delivering impactful results.

The Siegwerk India team welcomes Manjusha and looks forward to achieving new milestones under her leadership.