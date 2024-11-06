The Padmaraga Group of Restaurants unveils its stylish, revamped Restaurant at Kompally, elevating the culinary experience of foodies!

Hyderabad, 6th November 2024: The Padmaraga Group of Restaurants unveiled its revamped restaurant at D-Mart, Kompally; revealing a striking new look and enhanced dining experience designed to delight food enthusiasts. Inaugurated by children from the Adharsha Foundation NGO, this refreshed venue now features a vibrant, modern aesthetic paired with comfort-driven amenities and a mouthwatering menu that promises an unforgettable culinary journey. The event also saw the inauguration of Padmaraga’s sophisticated banquet facilities, perfectly suited for weddings, corporate events, and social gatherings. The directors of the restaurant chain, Mr. Chakradhar, Mr. Santhosh Reddy, Mr. Jagdeesh Kumar, Mr. MV Rao, and Mr Naveen Kumar honoured the occasion with their presence.

Hosting children from the Adharsha Foundation was a meaningful gesture reflecting Padmaraga’s commitment to community engagement and social responsibility. “This collaboration is central to our mission to make a positive impact that goes beyond culinary excellence,” shared the team, underscoring the brand’s dedication to fostering connections within the community.

Designed to seat approximately 130 guests, the newly renovated restaurant offers a warm, elegant setting where traditional decor is seamlessly combined with modern touches. Inviting lighting, tasteful furnishings, and an adaptable layout make it an ideal venue for everything from intimate dinners to larger gatherings, catering to families, friends, and business groups alike.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Santosh Reddy said, this is our fourth branch in the city, our speciality is delicious and hygienic food coupled with exceptional customer service. We have two spacious, beautifully designed banquet halls, perfect for hosting memorable celebrations and gatherings, be it a family event, community function, or any special occasion, we’re here to make it extraordinary.

With a focus on authentic flavours and a modern dining experience, Padmaraga’s menu showcases the highest quality ingredients, time-honoured cooking techniques, and impeccable service. Diners can enjoy an extensive buffet featuring a wide range of starters, main courses, and desserts inspired by both regional and international cuisines. The à la carte menu includes signature vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, such as Tandoori specialties of perfectly marinated meats and paneer, an array of biryanis infused with aromatic spices, and rich, flavourful curries like Butter Chicken and Paneer Tikka Masala. Guests can indulge their sweet cravings with traditional treats like Gulab Jamun and Ras Malai, as well as contemporary dessert innovations.

Mr. Jagdeesh Kumar said, this restaurant at Kompally facilitates to indulge in a world of flavours with our wide variety of cuisines crafted to delight every palate. Our menu is thoughtfully curated to provide a memorable dining experience, where each dish is prepared with passion and quality ingredients. As we continue to expand across the city, we’re excited to bring our exceptional dining experience to even more neighbourhoods.

Padmaraga is dedicated to creating a unique experience with each visit, driven by a commitment to continuous menu innovation. With seasonal specials and crowd favourites, guests are offered a fresh and exciting dining experience that keeps them coming back for more.

Padmaraga currently operates in KPHB, Kompally, and Kondapur, and plans to expand to more prime locations in Hyderabad and beyond. “Our goal is to continuously engage with our customers, making every visit a cherished experience for family and friends,” the team expressed, highlighting Padmaraga’s reputation as a beloved destination for food lovers.