Siemens Transform – Innovation Day 2024 spotlights high-tech solutions to accelerate digital transformation in manufacturing, industry, infrastructure, and mobility

Mumbai, November 13, 2024: Siemens Limited, India today at Transform – Innovation Day 2024, showcased the company’s latest innovations, solutions and partnerships that accelerate the digitalization and sustainability transformation of industry, infrastructure and mobility sectors in India. The company conducted expert sessions on pertinent topics including, Industrial Metaverse, Digital Twin, Cybersecurity, Generative AI in manufacturing, AI for Datacentres, technology for sustainability and energy efficiency for infrastructure. These innovations promise to significantly enhance productivity, energy efficiency, operational performance, quality and flexibility for companies of all sizes. Customers can access these technologies on Siemens Xcelerator, the open and evolving digital business platform, from over 1,000 offerings on the marketplace. It has integrated more than 400 sellers into the ecosystem globally and showcases over 200 India references.

During his keynote on “The return of the simple: Transforming the everyday with technology, Dr. Peter Koerte, Member of the Managing Board, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Siemens AG, said, “This is an exciting time for India, as it stands at the cusp of a profound industrial transformation for sustainable growth. The technologies like industrial AI, digital twins, and the industrial metaverse are not just tools, but catalysts for sustainable growth. I am exhilarated at the piqued interest of Indian businesses towards technology as an enabler. By combining these advanced technologies with India’s innovative spirit, manufacturing strength and software talent, we are witnessing the emergence of smarter factories, more efficient energy systems, and sustainable urban infrastructure. At Siemens, we believe these digital technologies will be crucial in helping India achieve its ambitious sustainability goals while further solidifying its position as a global innovation and manufacturing hub.” Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, during his opening address, said, “Digitalization will unlock new potential for India industries. Investing in technology would give them the edge amidst intense global competition, regulatory requirements to meet sustainability outcomes and ambitious growth targets. Customers in India expect simple, tailor-made solutions to address their real problems – efficiency, flexibility, quality, operational performance and sustainability. Siemens has the capability to deliver these solutions and we have proven it with numerous customer references. I am grateful to all the customers and partners who joined us today at Transform Innovation Day 2024, bolstering our collaborative commitment towards India’s sustainable future.”

The wide range of technology solutions on display at Transform – Innovation Day 2024 include digital twin, secure network planning through intent-based network (IBN) design, centrally- managed connected devices that enable deployment of applications at scale across enterprises, seamless integration from shopfloor to cloud and predictive maintenance of systems using generative AI. These cover the spectrum of design, implementation and optimization for manufacturing organizations.