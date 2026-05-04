Vijay Hailed as ‘Jana Nayagan’ as TVK Leads; Celebrities Applaud Historic Surge!

Chennai,May 4 (BNP): Actor-turned-politician Vijay is being hailed as ‘Jana Nayagan’ (People’s Leader) as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, takes a commanding lead in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, leading in over 100 of the state’s 234 seats as counting trends continue.

The strong electoral showing has triggered a wave of congratulatory messages from across the film industry. Prominent actors including Vikram, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Ravi Teja and Kajal Aggarwal took to social media to praise Vijay’s remarkable political debut.

Highlighting the underdog narrative behind Vijay’s rise, Nani lauded the development as a powerful moment in politics. In his message, he noted that Vijay’s journey—from being doubted to gaining widespread public support—resonates strongly with voters and reflects a clear mandate for change in the state.

The outpouring of support from the film fraternity underscores Vijay’s widespread appeal beyond cinema and his growing influence in the political arena. Analysts believe that such endorsements reflect a broader cultural shift, with new-age leadership gaining traction among younger and aspirational voters.

As trends continue to unfold, Vijay’s performance is being seen as a potential turning point in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, challenging long-standing power structures and redefining electoral dynamics in the state.

Further updates are awaited as counting progresses.