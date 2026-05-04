PM Modi to Address BJP Workers as NDA Gains Ground in Assam, West Bengal!

New Delhi, may 4 (BNP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address party workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in the national capital, as the National Democratic Alliance registers a strong surge in the Assembly election trends in Assam and West Bengal.

Early counting trends indicate a significant lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, positioning the NDA for a robust performance in both states. The developments have sparked celebrations among party workers, with preparations underway at the BJP headquarters for the Prime Minister’s address.

Sources within the party said Modi is expected to thank voters and party workers for their support, while outlining the alliance’s vision for governance and development in the states.

The surge in Assam and West Bengal is being viewed as a major political gain for the NDA, potentially reshaping the regional political landscape and strengthening the BJP’s footprint in eastern India.

Further updates are awaited as counting progresses and results are officially declared.