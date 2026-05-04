Ms. Aditi Bhonsle Honoured with Karnataka Excellence Award 2026 Presented by National Excellence Council for Kadhaaee

Bengaluru, Karnataka – 2026:-The National Excellence Council (NEC), an initiative of Pride India Awards, proudly announces the recognition of Ms. Aditi Bhonsle, a distinguished hand embroidery artist and founder of Kadhaaee, with the Karnataka Excellence Award for Hand Embroidery Artistry and Textile Craft Excellence- Preserving Tradition through intricate creative expression.

This prestigious award celebrates her exceptional contribution towards preserving traditional hand embroidery and reviving its relevance in today’s modern, fast-paced world.

In an era dominated by automation and mass production, Ms. Aditi Bhonsle has emerged as a torchbearer of heritage craftsmanship. With a professional background in fashion design since 2009, she has consistently championed the authenticity, individuality, and emotional value of handcrafted embroidery.

Founded with a vision to celebrate and preserve traditional art, Kadhaaee began as a handcrafted product brand and has now evolved into a thriving learning platform and creative community.

Through Kadhaaee, Aditi has trained hundreds of students across age groups—from young children to senior citizens—making hand embroidery accessible, simple, and engaging.

Her initiative extends beyond individual learning. She has collaborated with self-help groups and organizations like Rotary Club, empowering individuals—especially women—with skills that can generate income and independence.

Operating from her Bengaluru studio and through global online classes, Aditi has successfully built a strong community of embroidery enthusiasts. Her brand Kadhaaee holds an impressive 4.9-star rating, reflecting trust and excellence.

Her achievements include:

• Aspiring Fashion Entrepreneur Award 2023

• TEDx Speaker 2025

• SIWAA Award for Outstanding Artist

• Felicitation by Shri Krishna Byregowda’s team (Karnataka Revenue Minister)

• National Excellence Award 2026

• World Record for smallest Lord Krishna artwork

Speaking on this recognition, Ms. Aditi Bhonsle said:

“This award is not just a personal milestone, but a recognition of the art of hand embroidery itself. My mission has always been to bring this beautiful craft back into every household. In a world that moves so fast, embroidery teaches patience, creativity, and mindfulness. Through Kadhaaee, I want to make this art accessible to everyone—whether as a hobby, a profession, or a form of self-expression.”

The Karnataka Excellence Award 2026 presented by NEC stands as a testament to her impact in preserving India’s cultural heritage through art.

About National Excellence Council:

National Excellence Council (NEC) is an initiative of Pride India Awards, dedicated to recognizing individuals and organizations contributing to excellence across various fields including art, business, and social impact.

About Kadhaaee:

Kadhaaee is a Bengaluru-based hand embroidery studio and learning platform founded by Ms. Aditi Bhonsle. It focuses on teaching, preserving, and promoting traditional embroidery techniques through both offline and online formats.

Media Contact:

Company: Kadhaaee

Email: kadhaaee@gmail.com

Phone: +91 8867529517