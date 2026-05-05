Six ways to reduce your business energy bills this summer

Businesses of all sizes across the UK have faced rising energy bills in recent years, with global Google searches for “business energy saving” surging by 2,247% in the past year alone*.

While many expect energy usage to fall as heating is switched off over summer, that isn’t always the case. Increased reliance on air conditioning, refrigeration and other cooling systems can quickly drive costs back up during warmer months.

For many businesses, summer is just as critical a time as any to take control of energy usage, so business energy comparison site Bionic has released a practical guide to cutting costs this season.

Why energy bills remain high during the summer

Les Roberts from Bionic’s energy team explains: “Many businesses rely on Air Conditioning (AC) units to create comfortable working conditions during the summer months, which consume a significant amount of energy, especially if units are left running out of hours.

“Refrigeration, IT equipment, and commercial kitchens can also push up summer energy usage, so it’s worth looking beyond just AC alone when analysing your usage.”

Six ways to reduce energy consumption this summer

The business energy team at Bionic have shared the following tips for cutting down your bills this summer:

Use water efficiently

Heating water uses a significant amount of energy, so encouraging employees to only run appliances like dishwashers with full loads at cooler temperatures can make a significant impact on usage. In fact, most eco cycles use up to 30% less energy and water than regular cycles*.

Utilise fans where possible

Fans use far less energy than AC systems. Therefore, as the warmest weather doesn’t tend to last too long in the UK, choosing to use fans over AC could save your business more than £135 per month*.

Top Tip: Using fans that are closer to floor level will help to circulate cool air around a room.

Keep the hot air out

Opening a window or door to let in a cool breeze can often have the opposite effect by allowing hot air from outside to enter. Instead, try to keep them shut and use curtains or blinds to block out sunlight.

Simple measures like reflective blinds, external shading and closing south‑facing blinds can also dramatically reduce the temperature in a room.

Unplug anything that’s not being used

Many appliances consume energy when plugged into the wall, even when they’re not turned on or in use, which can account for up to 23% of an electricity bill*.

To combat this, encourage employees to unplug chargers, turn off computers, and shut down equipment when not in use or at the end of the day.

Switch to LED light bulbs

Upgrading to LED lighting can result in using up to 80% less energy than traditional fluorescent light bulbs, and may last up to 25 times longer.

They also emit less heat, which can reduce the need for cooling during warm weather.

Replace air filters

If your workplace has outdated, inefficient cooling systems, you may be losing energy and, in turn, money. Older AC systems or those not regularly serviced may have to work harder to cool the building, leading to increased energy use.

Make sure to clean or replace filters at least once every three months during peak usage times to ensure your system operates efficiently.