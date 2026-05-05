Odisha Police Deploys 24/7 Surveillance & Smart Traffic Systems for Ratha Yatra in Puri!

Puri, May 5 (BNP): In preparation for the upcoming Ratha Yatra, the Odisha Police has put in place extensive security and traffic management measures, including round-the-clock surveillance and technology-driven monitoring systems.

Officials said a comprehensive deployment plan has been finalised to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees expected to gather in Puri for the annual festival. High-resolution CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, and integrated control rooms will be used for real-time monitoring of crowd movement and sensitive zones.

Advanced traffic management systems, including GPS-based vehicle tracking and automated route regulation, have been introduced to streamline vehicular flow and prevent congestion. Dedicated parking zones, diversion routes, and emergency corridors have also been mapped out.

Senior officers will oversee operations on the ground, supported by specialised units and quick response teams to handle any emergencies. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with security personnel and adhere to guidelines to ensure a safe and smooth conduct of the festival.