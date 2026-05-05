Kore.ai Establishes Bay Area Strategic Headquarters to Lead the Next Wave of Enterprise AI

Triple-digit customer growth, deepening hyperscaler partnerships, and senior executive appointments accelerate the company’s push to scale the next generation of its AI-native agent platform

SAN MATEO, Calif. — May 5, 2026 — Kore.ai, a global leader in agentic AI platforms and applications, today announced the establishment of its strategic headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, positioning the company at the heart of the world’s leading AI innovation ecosystem. The move caps a year of accelerating customer growth, deepening strategic partnerships, and expanding industry leadership, and positions Kore.ai at the center of the ecosystem shaping the next wave of enterprise AI.

The establishment of a Bay Area hub strengthens Kore.ai’s leadership position within the AI community, brings it closer to its expanding local customer base, and highlights its continued investment in top enterprise AI talent. Kore.ai’s official headquarters remains in Orlando, where the company was founded, and the company continues to maintain a significant presence in New York and other major cities worldwide.

To support its next phase of growth, Kore.ai has appointed three senior executives in the Bay Area:

Uma Sandilya has joined as Chief Growth Officer, bringing experience as a former McKinsey Partner and C3.ai executive, where he developed AI growth strategies

Cathal McCarthy has been named as Chief Strategy Officer, drawing on more than 25 years’ experience at notable companies, including Apple and eBay, where he scaled global technology businesses and operationalized AI for Fortune 500 and private equity organizations

Peter Mullen has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, with a strong track record of building and scaling category-defining brands for Fortune 25 companies and leading AI enterprises.

The appointments are accompanied by the relocation of key engineering, Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE), and go-to-market talent to the Bay Area office.

“The Bay Area represents the epicenter of AI innovation and enterprise technology transformation,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. “Establishing our strategic headquarters here allows us to be closer to our customers, partners, and the broader ecosystem shaping the future of AI. It strengthens our ability to innovate faster, collaborate more deeply, and deliver cutting-edge, enterprise-grade AI solutions at a global scale.”

A Year of Accelerating Momentum

Kore.ai deepened strategic partnerships with Microsoft and AWS over the last fiscal year, serving as a launch partner for Microsoft Agent 365 and earning the AWS Advanced AI Competency designation, with joint co-build, co-market, and co-sell motions now in market. In addition, the company secured strategic growth capital from AllianceBernstein Private Credit Investors to accelerate product innovation and international expansion.

Additionally, the company recently strengthened its AI-native product portfolio with Agent Management Platform (AMP), a unified command center designed to govern, monitor, and manage AI agents and AI systems across the enterprise and it operates a thriving agent marketplace.

Kore.ai has added over 100 new enterprise customers globally in the last fiscal year, including a growing number in North America and the Bay Area, while continuing to expand within its existing customer base. The company has delivered some of the largest production-scale AI deployments across customer service and employee productivity use cases, enabling enterprises to move from AI pilots to measurable business outcomes.

This growth has been further validated by more than 12 industry leadership recognitions, including placements in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Conversational AI Platforms, Forrester Wave™ for Cognitive Search Platforms, and Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Agentic AI Products, among others.

With its strategic presence in the Bay Area, Kore.ai is well-positioned to lead the next wave of enterprise AI adoption—driven by innovation, scale, and real-world execution.