Skoodle Expands Stationery, Toys, and Homeware Divisions

“At Stone Sapphire India Pvt Ltd, 2025 is set to be a transformative year as we pursue ambitious goals across our key divisions, driven by sustainability, innovation, and growth.

With Skoodle, we aim to achieve a 50% growth in the stationery segment, expanding our SKU range from 800 to 1,500 and increasing our retail footprint from 27,000 to 50,000 touchpoints. Our eco-friendly, wood-free pencils will enter global markets, starting with the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and CIS countries, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability.

In our Toys Division, we plan to double production capacity with two new assembly lines, expand our SKU range from 1,000 to 2,000, and grow our retail presence from 3,500 to 7,500 stores. By scaling up the Toy Lab with more interns and developing at least 20 new toy concepts, we will continue driving the Make in India initiative while exploring opportunities for global outreach.

For Peggy Oliver, our Homeware Division, we are launching the innovative SEKA range and opening flagship retail stores in Jalandhar, Vadodara, Delhi, and Mumbai. These stores will feature newly designed porcelain, glassware, cutlery, and cookware, blending style with functionality to redefine home living.

In Braven Sports, we are launching the Grassroot Talent Development Programme to nurture young athletes aged 4 to 10 and expanding our sports academies, including basketball academies at district sports centers. With a new tennis ball manufacturing plant in Vadodara and adaptable sports equipment, we aim to enhance India’s sports culture while evaluating opportunities for international collaborations.

Together, these initiatives reflect our vision to drive innovation, sustainability, and growth, shaping a brighter future across education, play, home living, and sports.”