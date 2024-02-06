Slotegrator expands in LatAm, Europe, and the CIS with Funky Games

Slotegrator, a leading provider of online casino and sportsbook solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with Funky Games, an innovative game developer that is reshaping the iGaming industry. By integrating Funky Games’ creative and technologically advanced titles with APIgrator, operators can enhance their platform with just one session.

Funky Games stands out with its unique approach, attracting over 50,000 daily active players. Their diverse gaming portfolio includes a mix of slots, table games, fish, keno, and crash games.

The studio offers a collection of over 250 games, supporting multiple currencies and languages to create an immersive gaming experience with global appeal. Built on smooth-running HTML5, Funky Games ensures seamless support on all devices for players worldwide.

Customer satisfaction is a priority for Funky Games, which offers 24/7 technical support.

To strengthen partnerships with operators, Funky Games offers easy access to a user-friendly back office. This simplifies the monitoring and management of game data, ultimately leading to an enhanced user experience.

Additionally, Funky Games offers a comprehensive suite of management tools, including personalized promotion services tailored to the unique needs of its partners.

‘Funky Games was born to be a pioneer. The studio goes the extra mile by offering personalized promotion services tailored to the unique needs of its partners. Slotegrator is happy to offer Funky Games’ titles to its client via APIgrator, says AtaurRosulAbeer, sales manager at Slotegrator.