What Is a Strømavtale?

Power purchase agreements (PPA) have seen increasing adoption as a method for financing renewable energy projects, yet many stakeholders remain uncertain of its purpose and operation.

PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements) allow projects to secure long-term energy sales to an electricity consumer, providing financial security during unpredictable energy market fluctuations.

Corporate PPAs

Corporate Power Agreements (cPPAs) are long-term contracts wherein a business, commonly referred to as the “corporate off-taker,” enters into an agreement to purchase electricity from renewable energy developers or projects.

It offers more organized energy procurement compared to buying directly from licensed electricity suppliers; utility PPAs tend to be used more commonly and frequently by large enterprises looking to fulfill their sustainability commitments by procuring their energy from renewable sources.

PPAs typically range in duration between five and 20 years and provide your business with secure fixed energy prices over that period. They allow you to plan out energy needs over the longer-term while managing costs and lowering carbon footprint.

As part of your PPA signing agreement, there are various factors that you must keep in mind.

A physical PPA requires the generation plant to be located near an end-consumer meter so electricity can flow directly between generator and off-taker; however, on-site PPAs may require significant administrative overhead due to regulatory and financing compliance concerns; hence it is often preferred that larger volumes be secured through off-site contracts.

Consider your risk tolerance and price certainty before entering into any PPA agreement.

Electricity prices fluctuate considerably daily, sometimes by up to 230%! Depending on the structure and volume of your PPA agreement, it may be prudent to purchase energy at higher than market rates in order to protect yourself against possible fluctuations.

PPAs offer many financial and tax advantages not available from traditional purchases of energy from utilities, making it more financially appealing than purchasing energy directly from them.

Tax benefits may help offset initial costs and make PPAs an appealing investment opportunity, particularly as more nations reduce or remove subsidies for renewable projects, making finding long-term off-taker solutions with sufficient revenue guarantees increasingly critical for developers.

Municipality PPAs

Municipalities may not be as familiar with power purchase agreements (PPAs) as corporations are, yet are becoming more interested due to the unique benefits these contracts can provide.

Municipalities also typically have greater flexibility when it comes to taking advantage of available tax credits than corporations do.

PPA stands for Power Purchase Agreement and refers to a long-term contract between an electricity generator and their customer – typically utilities or government entities – usually for renewable energy generation projects that use non-recourse finance models.

PPA contracts play an integral part of developing independently owned electricity generating projects using renewable sources like wind or solar power, often through independent ownership structures with contracts defining revenue terms and credit quality that define how a project may be financed with non-recourse loan finance arrangements.

PPAs offer price stability to purchasers while mitigating risk in large, debt-financed projects like solar farms or wind farms. Meanwhile, generators can utilize them as a secure market for the production of electricity that increases profitability of projects over time.

Some of the variations available for PPAs include:

Offsite PPAs (power purchase agreements, or PPAs for short) allow energy generated by renewable projects to be delivered offsite directly to their customer, typically for larger renewable projects with increased capacities. While there may be various implementation approaches possible for an Offsite PPA agreement, two main forms exist.

Physical Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) are the most prevalent variation of power purchase agreements (PPAs). A municipality contracts for long-term agreements to receive electricity directly from projects on its transmission lines – this form of PPA can often be found where state regulations permit third-party ownership of power generation equipment.

Synthetic PPAs can be set up when a project is located in a country with a centralized energy market but does not plan to sell energy directly on the spot market. Instead, the project company enters a derivative contract – typically structured as a swap – with an “offtaker” to purchase notional energy at prices equal to floating market rates.

Off-Site PPAs

This type of PPA does not involve physical delivery but instead is structured as a financial agreement between energy-consuming clients and project owners. Electricity is sold on local power markets instead of being directly delivered.

Customers and project owners agree on a fixed rate to cover the cost of generated power; this figure is known as strike price; funds from sale of electricity at market prices less the customer fixed rate amount are then sent back as settlement transfer payment from project owner to customer.

Offsite PPAs offer companies seeking to meet their sustainability goals without installing renewable energy installations on site. For example, if your company operates multiple locations nationwide and cannot install renewable energy systems at all of them individually or collectively a PPA could be the perfect way to do this. They can be negotiated individually or as portfolio deals across the nation and often include additional renewable projects in addition to traditional renewables installations.

Onsite Power Purchase Agreements require direct connectivity between a company’s metering point and the power plant, and requires it be built nearby; for example on rooftop or wind park near their factory. They tend to be negotiated in large volumes with capacities typically ranging between 50 MW to 400 MW.

PPAs are an invaluable way to support new renewable development and should form part of every company’s sustainable procurement strategy. However, PPAs carry some risks that must be carefully evaluated when making this decision; the primary one being exposure to fluctuations in market power prices which might necessitate paying positive amounts back in case market rates drop below the fixed price of PPA.