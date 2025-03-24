South India’s Largest Travel Show Opens Today at Chennai Trade Centre

CHENNAI: 24th March, 2025: TTF, India’s leading travel trade show network, returned to Chennai bigger than ever, bringing together top travel professionals, buyers, and exhibitors from across India and neighbouring countries. Taking place on March 21, 22 & 23, 2025, at the Chennai Trade Centre, TTF Chennai is supported by Tamil Nadu Tourism as the Host State and co-located with the Tamil Nadu Travel Mart (TNTM) being organised by Tamil Nadu Tourism, making it the largest-ever travel industry networking platform in Southern India. It presents a prime opportunity for travel professionals to connect, network, and explore business opportunities.

A Game-Changer for the Travel Industry in the South

The strategic partnership with TNTM has elevated TTF Chennai’s scale and impact, bringing together 200+ National and International Exhibitors, 5000+ Trade Visitors, and 60+ Hosted Buyers. The combined platform provides an unmatched opportunity for tourism boards, hospitality brands, travel companies, and emerging destinations to showcase their offerings, build new partnerships, and expand their reach in this rapidly growing market.

Why Attend TTF Chennai 2025?

Chennai, a key metropolitan hub for domestic and outbound travel from South India, is an ideal host for the event. TTF Chennai 2025 serves as the next major event in the TTF series after Bengaluru.

Chief Guest present at the inauguration of the event was Thiru. R. Rajendran, Honourable Minister for Tourism, Sugar, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development, Government of Tamil Nadu.

We were also privileged to have Thiru. Dr. K. Manivasan, I.A.S., Additional Chief Secretary to Government Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, Tmt. Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, I.A.S., Commissioner, Commissionerate of Tourism, Government of Tamil Nadu, and D. Venkatesan, Regional Director (South), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, join us as Guests of Honour, adding valuable insights and perspectives to this prestigious gathering.

With Chennai International Airport handling millions of travellers and Tamil Nadu ranking among India’s top states for domestic tourism, the city is a prime destination for tourism businesses seeking growth opportunities.

Attendees can network with travel suppliers from India and abroad, including hotels, airlines, DMCs, and tourism boards. The event features exclusive networking sessions and a diverse range of travel products and services.

TTF Chennai brings together a diverse lineup of national and international tourism boards, including Nepal Tourism, Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Delhi Tourism, India Tourism, Jharkhand Tourism, Kerala Tourism, Tamil Nadu Tourism, Telangana Tourism, Uttarakhand Tourism and several others. Additionally, leading private exhibitors such as Kesarbagh Palace, Myanmar Airways, Royal Brunei, SOTC, Southern Travels, Stic Travels, Timbertales Luxury Resort, United Travels and many more showcasing their offerings.

Exclusive Access for B2B Trade Visitors

For the first one and a half days, TTF Chennai is open exclusively to B2B trade visitors, including travel agents, tour operators, MICE planners, corporate travel managers, and wedding planners. This ensures a high-quality networking environment for exhibitors and buyers to establish valuable business connections.

A One-Stop Destination for Travel Enthusiasts

On the final one-and-a-half days, the event welcomes general visitors, offering them the chance to discover exciting destinations, compare travel options, and secure exclusive travel deals. From domestic getaways to international vacations, visitors can explore a wide range of travel opportunities under one roof.

TTF Chennai 2025 is more than just a trade show—it’s a platform for building lasting business relationships and shaping the future of travel and tourism in the region. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of Southern India’s biggest travel industry gathering