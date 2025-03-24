HR Soul Announces Matt Hall as President

Tampa, FL, March 24, 2025 — HR Soul, a leading provider of human resources consulting and talent solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Hall to the role of President. Matt, who has previously served as the Chief Experience Officer (CXO) and Managing Partner at HR Soul, has played an instrumental role in the company’s growth and success over the past five years having been recruited out of a leading global talent solutions firm in 2020 following a near 12-year stint.

As President, Matt will continue to drive the company’s mission of revolutionizing the workplace experience for organizations worldwide, focusing on strategic leadership, talent, and culture in addition to expanding HR Soul’s market presence. His new role reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to adapting to an ever-evolving business landscape and positioning HR Soul for sustainable growth.

“Matt has been an invaluable part of HR Soul’s journey, demonstrating outstanding leadership, vision, and a deep commitment to our clients and employees,” said Paul Cortissoz, CEO of HR Soul. “As we continue to expand our services and impact, Matt’s expertise in fostering exceptional customer experiences and driving organizational development will be key to our success.”

Alongside Cortissoz, Matt’s responsibilities as President will include overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations, guiding HR Soul’s strategic initiatives, and strengthening relationships with clients. He will also continue overseeing HR Soul’s award winning recruitment line of business while leading the company’s expansion into new markets. With his experience and dedication to creating a positive and admired company culture, Matt will further elevate HR Soul’s standing as a leader in the recruitment and HR consulting industry.

“I am incredibly excited about this new chapter at HR Soul,” said Matt Hall. “It’s an honor to work alongside such a talented team and I’m looking forward to driving HR Soul’s vision forward as we continue to support organizations in building dynamic teams, sustainable work environments and improving the world one workplace at a time.”

Under Matt and Cortissoz’s leadership, HR Soul has already been recognized for three consecutive years as an INC Magazine Power Partner in the HR space in addition to winning best in class awards for their recruitment solutions, The Florida based firm has a presence nationwide with offices in the New York City and is poised for continued growth, bringing innovative HR solutions to organizations of all sizes and industries.