SPHEREA France and Digilogic Systems India Join Forces in Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

29th June 2024 Hyderabad, Telangana, India SPHEREA France, a global leader in test and simulation solutions, and Digilogic Systems India, a renowned provider of cutting-edge electronic test and measurement solutions, have announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on various fronts in the realm of Defense and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The MoU solidifies a partnership aimed at advancing the capabilities of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and PSUs by providing state-of-the-art test benches and solutions across a spectrum of applications.

Key takeaways from the MoU include: (a) Sale of new Test Benches to DRDO and PSUs: The collaboration will facilitate the procurement and deployment of advanced test benches tailored to the specific needs of DRDO and various PSUs, ensuring enhanced testing capabilities and efficiency in their operations. (b) Test Solutions development for Various Labs, DRDO, HAL, and Other PSUs: SPHEREA France and Digilogic Systems India will jointly develop and offer comprehensive test solutions to laboratories, DRDO establishments, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and other PSUs, catering to their diverse testing requirements across multiple domains. (c) Test Solutions development in Electronics and Signal Processing: Leveraging the combined expertise, SPHEREA France and Digilogic Systems India will deliver innovative test solutions focusing on electronics and signal processing, enabling thorough testing and validation of critical systems and components. (d) Solutions for Power Electronics: The collaboration will extend the provision of specialized solutions for power electronics, addressing the evolving needs of DRDO, PSUs, and other stakeholders in the defense and industrial sectors. (e) Build-to-Print Activities Catering for the Requirement of Various OEMs: SPHEREA France and Digilogic Systems India will undertake build-to-print activities, aligning with the specifications and requirements of various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure seamless integration and interoperability of systems. (f) Development of Capacity for Training and Audit:

The partnership will focus on developing training programs and conducting audits to enhance the skill sets of personnel involved in testing processes, thereby fostering a culture of continuous improvement and quality assurance.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Christian DABASSE, President and CEO of SPHEREA France, remarked, “We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Digilogic Systems India. By combining our strengths and resources, we aim to deliver unparalleled value to our customers in the defense and PSU sectors, empowering them with cutting-edge test solutions and services.” Mr. Shashank Varma, CEO of Digilogic Systems India, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing best-in-class test and measurement solutions. Together with SPHEREA France, we are poised to address the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to the advancement of critical sectors.”

The MoU between SPHEREA and Digilogic Systems India underscores the shared vision to drive innovation, efficiency, and reliability in defense and industrial testing environments. Through collaborative efforts, the partners aim to fortify the technological capabilities of organizations entrusted with safeguarding national security and advancing industrial excellence.