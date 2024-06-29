The Phoenix Mills Ltd. Announces The Phoenix Shopping Festival 2024: A Celebration of Shopping, Entertainment, and Community

29th June 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Phoenix Mills Ltd., India’s largest mixed-use developer, is thrilled to announce the Phoenix Shopping Festival 2024. This grand celebration will take place simultaneously at Phoenix Palladium Mumbai, Phoenix Palladium Ahmedabad, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity Pune, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Pune, Phoenix Citadel Indore, Phoenix Palassio Lucknow promising an unparalleled experience for shoppers and communities alike.

An “End Of Season Sale” Like No Other

The Phoenix Shopping Festival 2024 is set to be the highlight of the year, bringing together a unique blend of shopping, entertainment, and community engagement. From 14th June to 31st July, each Phoenix Mall will transform into a vibrant hub of activities, exclusive offers, and unforgettable experiences.

Key Highlights of the Phoenix Shopping Festival 2024:

1. Exclusive Offers and Discounts: Shoppers can look forward to incredible deals and discounts across a wide range of top brands and retailers. Whether it’s fashion, electronics, home décor, or lifestyle products, the festival promises unbeatable prices and value. 2. Live Entertainment: Each Phoenix Mall will host live performances by renowned artists, including music concerts, shows, and performances. The entertainment line-up is designed to cater to diverse tastes and ensure there’s something for everyone. 3. Culinary Delights: Food enthusiasts will be in for a treat with an array of culinary experiences. The festival will feature a delightful journey through different cuisines. 4. Community Engagement: Phoenix Malls are dedicated to fostering community spirit. The festival will include initiatives like a charity drive, encouraging visitors to connect and contribute to their communities. A major partnership with the Sood Charity Foundation, a force of compassion, will champion a cause that is close to our hearts. This eminent collaboration is to enrich society by dedicating a portion of festival sales to aid the less fortunate. Every purchase made during the Phoenix Shopping Festival contributes to this significant endeavour.

Rashmi Sen, COO of Phoenix Mills Ltd., mentioned, “Phoenix Mills Ltd. is a leading operator of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations across India, fostering connections through meaningful experiences. Our Shopping Centers are prime destinations for top global brands and premium regional and home-grown retailers.