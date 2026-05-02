SPJ Group Marks Labour Day with Health Camp at Vedatam, Gurugram

Gurugram, May 02: Marking Labour Day, SPJ Group organised a dedicated health camp for on-site workers at its project site, Vedatam, in Sector 14, Gurugram, reinforcing the company’s continued focus on workforce wellbeing and responsible site practices.

The camp saw participation from numerous workers who were provided access to essential health check-ups. These included basic blood sugar testing, a complete blood count to assess overall health and detect common issues like anemia or infection, cholesterol tests to understand heart health, as well as liver and kidney function tests to evaluate how well vital organs are working.

Medical professionals were present on-site to address immediate concerns and offer practical advice on maintaining health in physically demanding work environments.

Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group, said, “For us, Labour Day is not just about acknowledgement, it’s about action. The people working on our sites are at the heart of everything we build, and their well-being cannot be treated as an afterthought. Through this health camp, we are trying to make care more accessible and immediate. We believe our responsibility extends beyond construction timelines and delivery; it includes creating an environment where people feel supported, valued, and looked after in a real, tangible way.”

This initiative reflects SPJ Group’s belief that the strength of any development lies in the people who build it. By bringing healthcare access directly to the workplace, the company continues to take a holistic approach to development, in which infrastructure and human-centric practices go hand in hand.