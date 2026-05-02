Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Delivers 375 Lakh LPG Cylinders in April, Powers Shift Towards Flexible Energy Consumption

Kolkata, May 02: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) continues to strengthen India’s evolving energy ecosystem, driven by urbanisation, rising mobility, and changing household consumption patterns. Between April 1 and April 30, 2026, the company delivered 375 lakh LPG cylinders nationwide, reinforcing its ability to meet increasing demand while ensuring uninterrupted access to clean cooking fuel.

Shifting Consumption Patterns: Rise of Flexible LPG

A key trend shaping the market is the growing adoption of Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders, particularly smaller 5 kg and 2 kg variants. In April 2026, HPCL recorded sales of 7,87,543 units of 5 kg cylinders and 26,916 units of 2 kg cylinders.

These compact cylinders are increasingly catering to:

Migrant populations seeking portable energy solutions

Small vendors and micro-businesses benefiting from lower upfront costs

Urban households prioritising convenience and short-cycle consumption

This shift highlights a broader transition from bulk usage to flexible, need-based energy consumption.

Scale and Supply Strength

HPCL’s robust operational network continues to support this transformation:

12,48,509 KL of Motor Spirit (MS) and 21,51,416 KL of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) recorded during April

2,26,273 tankers dispatched nationwide, ensuring seamless fuel distribution

The company’s digital-first approach is enhancing efficiency, with 99.3% of LPG bookings now made online, enabling faster service, improved tracking, and greater consumer convenience.

Ensuring Discipline in a Growing Market

To maintain transparency and accountability, HPCL has strengthened vigilance across its distribution network. Between March 14 and April 30, 2026, the company:

Conducted 6,318 inspections

Took 177 actions against distributors, including 34 suspensions

Carried out 664 raids

Registered 44 FIRs

Seized 4,155 cylinders to curb irregularities

This enforcement framework ensures that expanding access is matched with strict operational discipline and consumer protection.

Powering India’s Evolving Energy Needs

As India’s energy consumption becomes more dynamic and segmented, HPCL’s expanding LPG portfolio—especially smaller cylinder offerings—plays a critical role in enabling accessibility and flexibility. From households and urban consumers to migrant populations and small enterprises, HPCL continues to deliver reliable and consumer-centric energy solutions.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to innovation, supply reliability, and operational excellence, ensuring it remains aligned with the needs of a rapidly changing India.