Staffing for Maintenance: 3 Helpful Insights for Entrepreneurs

As an entrepreneur, you’re likely wearing many hats, and ensuring your business runs smoothly is a constant priority. But what happens when things break down (literally or figuratively)? Staffing for maintenance is an often-overlooked but crucial aspect of business operations.

Here are 3 helpful insights to help you approach staffing for maintenance effectively.

Specialize Your Hiring

Specializing your hiring means your team isn’t just good; they’re exactly right for the specific challenges your business faces.

First up, pinpoint what special skills your setup demands. Then, craft job ads that spell out these needs clearly so that they catch the eye of those with the right expertise. It’s also a good idea to look at industry-specific job boards or networks to find your professionals.

For example, say you run a power grid company. Having an electrical engineer with deep experience in transformer retrofitting isn’t just helpful—it’s essential. They would oversee the updating of transformers to meet modern efficiency and safety standards, like installing advanced diagnostics or updating them with environmentally friendly components.

Leverage Technology for Efficiency

Harnessing the right tech can streamline your maintenance processes, making them more efficient and much less of a headache. It’s about working smarter, not harder.

For example, say you’re at a manufacturing plant. With a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), you can get alerts when your equipment starts acting up. This could mean getting a heads-up if a transformer is running hotter than usual, so you can tackle the issue before it turns into a full-blown problem. Really, it’s a matter of training your team on how to use it to monitor machinery health, automate maintenance schedules, and catch issues before they escalate.

Foster a Culture of Ownership

When your maintenance team feels like they really own their roles, they’re more engaged and proactive. This isn’t just good for morale; it’s great for your bottom line, as it leads to a more innovative approach to problems.

So, set up regular check-ins where team members can share updates, voice concerns, and pitch new ideas. Make it clear that you value these contributions by acting on good suggestions and celebrating these wins. This can boost morale and encourage a proactive stance on maintenance across the board.

For example, say you manage a large hotel chain. If a maintenance tech suggests switching to sensor-based lighting to cut down on energy use, not only does it save money in the long run, it also shows the team that their ideas are valued and can make a real impact.

By focusing on these strategies, you’re not just filling roles—you’re building a powerhouse maintenance team that’s prepared to tackle issues head-on and drive your business forward. Remember, in the world of maintenance, being proactive isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the key to keeping everything up and running.