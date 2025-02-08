State Budget Quote 2025: Comments by Dr Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare

The Kerala Budget 2025 reflects a visionary approach towards strengthening the state’s healthcare ecosystem and positioning Kerala as a global health tourism hub. The allocation of Rs 50 crore to promote health tourism will further boost the medical value tourism in the state. By showcasing our advanced healthcare infrastructure and serene environment, we can attract international patients seeking high-quality medical care at more affordable costs. This initiative will undoubtedly boost the state’s economy and create new opportunities in the healthcare sector.

It’s truly commendable that Kerala has consistently prioritized accessible healthcare by providing the highest amount of free medical treatment in the country for the past three years.

I am happy to see the substantial investment in cancer diagnosis and treatment, with a focus on early detection and expanding facilities, is a crucial step towards better cancer care. Transforming all government hospitals into model cancer care centres is an ambitious but necessary goal to ensure equitable access to quality treatment.

The establishment of infertility clinics and modern labs in women’s and children’s hospitals will be a significant boon for families seeking fertility treatments.

Similarly, the new scheme for better treatment of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, heart disease, and stroke at referral hospitals is a welcome move.

Finally, expanding dialysis units across all districts and taluk hospitals is a remarkable achievement. This will significantly improve access to life-saving treatment for patients with kidney failure, especially in rural areas.

The considerable investment in nursing education, with the addition of 1020 new B.Sc. Nursing seats and new nursing colleges, is a commendable move that addresses a critical need both within Kerala and globally. Kerala has a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality nursing professionals who are sought after worldwide. With the current global shortage of nurses and increasing demand from abroad, this initiative will strengthen our domestic healthcare workforce and provide our nurses with expanded career opportunities on the international stage.

Overall, the budget’s focus on these key areas shows a forward-thinking approach to healthcare, addressing both current needs and future challenges.