State Budget Quote 2025: Insights byJijimon Chandran, Founder & CEO, Acsia Technologies

Thiruvananthapuram has a growing number of automotive technology businesses serving global automakers. The budget’s emphasis on transforming the city into a global automotive technology hub further solidifies our ability to attract global collaborations, drive innovations, and secure investments in R&D.

By utilizing automotive technology for job creation and revenue generation, the government is demonstrating its commitment to leveraging this sector for economic growth.

The allocation of Rs. 212 Crores for a permanent digital science park is a significant step towards fostering a thriving technology ecosystem.

Just yesterday the CII Kerala in association with KSIDC, hosted the first edition of KATS 2025 highlighting Thiruvananthapuram’s potential in automotive innovation, leveraging its strong R&D ecosystem, highly skilled workforce, and rapidly expanding technology sector.