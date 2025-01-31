Markets Extend Gains for the Third Session – Sensex and Nifty Close in Green on Thursday: Sujata Muguda, Stock Marketing Analyst

The Indian stock marketplace prolonged its winning streak for the fourth consecutive consultation on Friday, buoyed by the aid of effective investor sentiment as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament.

The BSE Sensex hit an intra-day high of 77,549.92 before settling at 77,500.57, up 740.76 factors or 0.97% from the previous year. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty50 climbed 258.90 points or 1.11% to shut at 23,508.40, buying and selling in the variety of 23,530.70-23,277.40 all through the session.

Market Highlights

Top Gainers on Nifty50:

Leading the rate were Tata Consumer, Bharat Electronics, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, and Coal India, with profits of up to 6.24%.

Top Losers on Nifty50

On the drawback, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, ITC Hotels, and ICICI Bank had been the biggest laggards, with losses capped at 0.82%.

Broader Market Performance

Broader markets outpaced the benchmarks:

• NiftyMidcap100 rose by way of 1.89%.

• Nifty Smallcap100 gained 2.11%.

Sectoral Indices

All sectoral indices ended the day in the green, with huge contributions from:

Nifty FMCG: Up 2.04%.

Nifty Consumer Durables: Gained 2.44%.

Other sectors along with Auto, PSU Bank, Realty, Metal, and OMCs additionally published profits of over 1% every.

Focus on the Union Budget 2024-25

Investors are actually eagerly expecting the Union Budget 2024-25, set to be presented with the aid of Sitharaman the following day, February 1. Notably, the inventory marketplace will continue to be open for buying and selling on Saturday to accommodate the price range session, an extraordinary occurrence that highlights the importance of this event.

Closing Note

The marketplace momentum beforehand of the finances reflects bullish sentiment as investors assume bulletins that would pressure financial boom and company profitability. With all eyes on the following day’s finances presentation, the level is ready for every other dynamic buying and selling day on D-Street.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Consult a qualified advisor before making investment decisions.