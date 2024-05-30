StoxBox: Views on Tata Steel Ltd Q4 Results

The results of one of the largest steel makers, Tata Steel , came out as a surprise in contrast to the market estimates. The prime reason is that domestic steel prices remain under pressure as India imports higher volumes of finished steel from top producers in China. Although the steelmaker reported a profit, it missed market estimates. The rising coking coal prices acted as a dampener to the company’s performance. The company’s growth in revenues was led by high volumes that can be attributed to an uptick in steel demand fuelled by heavy infrastructure spending, but higher coking coal costs and the loss at its foreign subsidiaries weighed on the gains. The company’s expansion is in line, and we believe that once the pain of its subsidiaries in the western part is accounted for, it will have a healthy financial performance in the long term. Additionally, the steel makers’ strategy of leveraging pan-India growth and branded presence will help them grow faster in the medium term in the high-margin business. With the Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction segments seeing continuous improvement, our outlook for the steelmaker remains positive.

Tata Steel Ltd. Q4FY24 Result First Cut – Misses Estimates Amid Lower Steel Prices

