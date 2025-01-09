Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) Partners with Tata Digital to extend its FD Offerings on Tata Neu Platform

Mumbai 9th January 2025: Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB), a leading new-age digital bank in India, today announced its partnership with Tata Digital to extend its FD Offerings. This collaboration will enable SSFB to leverage Tata Neu’s reach, providing retail customers with access to the deposit scheme. This partnership signifies SSFB’s commitment to digital innovation and revolutionizing the customer experience.

SSFB FD offering will be available on the Tata Neu platform, where customers can invest in fixed deposits at interest rates of up to 9.1% without the need for a savings account. Customers can start investing with as little as Rs. 1,000; the entire onboarding process can be completed within a few minutes.

Commenting on the partnership, Vishal Singh, Chief Information Officer and Head – Digital Banking at Suryoday Small Finance Bank, said, “Suryoday has always aimed to offer competitive interest rates for fixed deposits to its customers. Our digital deposit product offers customers the convenience to open, operate and liquidate deposits entirely online. Partnering with Tata Digital expands our reach, allowing us to offer products like this to a wider customer base.” Gaurav Hazrati, Chief Business Officer, financial services at Tata Digital, said, “Fixed deposits have long been a trusted choice for building a safe and stable investment portfolio. With our Fixed Deposit Marketplace, we aim to democratize access to high-yield, fixed-return instruments from multiple trusted providers. This platform is designed to offer competitive interest rates, empowering investors to grow their wealth.”

SSFB has been known for simplifying the banking experience for its customers. With this partnership, the bank is, expected to expand, its reach and the availability of its deposit scheme offerings. In FY25, Suryoday has partnered with several new-age companies to extend its digital fixed deposit offerings. With an interest rate of up to 9.10%, the bank also offers flexible tenure options and hassle-free withdrawals.