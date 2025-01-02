Suzuki Motorcycle India records 22% growth with 96,804 units sold in December’24

Gurgaon, 02nd January 2025: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today announced its sales for December 2024.

Closing December 2024 with total sales of 96,804 units, the company recorded 22% growth over 79,483 units sold in December 2023. The domestic sales in the month stood at 78,834 units, registering 14% increase from 69,025 units during the same month last year. Furthermore, the company’s exports saw an increase of 72%, with 17,970 units sold overseas as compared to 10,458 units exported in December 2023.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing, and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have been experiencing consistent year-on-year growth every month and December has been no exception. This reflects the growing preference for our products amongst two-wheelers users and a recognition for the quality of Sales and After Sales experience that our dealerships have been able to provide our customers. We express our sincere gratitude towards our customers for their growing patronage, that has been the biggest motivator in our efforts to deliver products and services of superior quality.”

During this month, SMIPL celebrated the milestone of producing 60 Lakh cumulative units of its flagship scooter, the Suzuki Access 125. The company also concluded the third edition of its iconic motorcycling festival, Suzuki Matsuri, in Mumbai, bringing together more than 4600 participants from all walks of life.