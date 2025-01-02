Bodycare IFF Fashion Expo 2025 Begins January 7

02-01-2025: The third edition of the Indian Fashion Fair, titled Bodycare IFF Fashion Expo-2025, is set to take place at the Adlux International Convention Centre, Angamaly, from January 7 to 9. The event will be inaugurated on January 7 at 11:00 AM by Muhammad Riyas, Kerala’s Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism. The Chief Guests will include Roji M. John, MLA, and Beena Kannan, CEO of Seematti Textiles.

With over 200 exhibition stalls and more than 5,000 attendees expected, the expo will bring together leading national and international brands. Touted as Kerala’s biggest B2B fashion event, the expo is co-powered by Blossom, Momzcare, Par Swam, and Banktesh.

“The Bodycare IFF Fashion Expo 2025 is more than an event; it’s a testament to the growing influence of Kerala’s fashion scene. IFF has consistently raised the bar, attracting leading brands and influencers from across the country,” said Sadique PP, Chairman of Indian Fashion Fair.

As part of the event, a fashion show featuring various brands will take place on January 7 at 4:00 PM. Nearly 20 teams, under the leadership of renowned fashion choreographer Shibu Shiva, will elevate the ramp to international standards. The IFF Award Night on January 8 at 5:00 PM will be inaugurated by Hibi Eden MP, and the concluding day, 9th will feature vibrant cultural programs.

“With an expanded focus on men’s, women’s, and children’s fashion, IFF provides exceptional business opportunities, networking platforms, and a glimpse of the latest trends for retailers and fashion enthusiasts alike,” said Sameer Moopan, Convener of Indian Fashion Fair.

At the press conference held at the Ernakulam Press Club, officials from Indian Fashion Fair—including Sadique PP (Chairman), Sameer Moopan (Convener), Shanir J (Vice Chairman), Shanavas PV (Joint Convener), and Shafeek PV (Program Director)—shared insights about the event.