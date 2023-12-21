Suzuki Motorcycle India’s Suzuki Matsuri echoes with success in Bangalore

Bangalore, 21 December 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, successfully concludes the second edition of Suzuki Matsuri in Bangalore, marking an unforgettable celebration of motorcycling culture and community spirit. Held at the JK Grand Arena, the event witnessed participation from more than 3,300 enthusiasts showcasing their passion for motorcycling.
Expressing gratitude to the participants, Mr. Devashish Handa, EVP Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are delighted by the tremendous response to Suzuki Matsuri in Bangalore. Having over 3,300 enthusiasts actively participate is truly gratifying. Suzuki Matsuri isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of the dynamic motorcycle community. We appreciate the support and enthusiasm that participants brought to make this edition an outstanding success.”
Event Highlights:
- · Iconic Rides: Taking the centerstage were Hayabusa parade and Gixxer parade, drawing admiration from the crowd. These parades not only showcased the prowess of motorcycles but also united riders in a shared appreciation for the legendary Hayabusa and the dynamic Gixxer.
- · Engaging Experiences: Attendees immersed themselves in a variety of thrilling experiences, from navigating specially engineered Gymkhana Tracks that tested their skills to indulging in the ultimate speed rush on the Zip Track. The Urban Enduro Adventure showcased the dynamic versatility of Suzuki motorcycles. Participants also seized the chance to engage and interact with industry experts who provided valuable insights into the latest motorcycle trends.
- · Creative Canvasses and Culinary Delights: The Art & Graffiti Zone became a creative haven, adorned with captivating installations and graffiti, adding an artistic touch to the festival. Culinary Cruise offered a diverse range of delectable food options, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for all attendees.
- · Star-Studded Entertainment: The event’s entertainment lineup lived up to its promise, with the charismatic emcee Rustom K Patel keeping the energy high and DJ Vijay Kumar U D setting the stage for an electrifying atmosphere. This was followed by a mesmerizing headlining performance by artist Raghu Dixit.