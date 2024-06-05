Taste of Nikkei Cuisine & Teppanyaki Festival at Koji, Conrad Pune

Indulging in an unforgettable culinary journey as KOJI, Conrad Pune combines the magical blend of Peruvian & Japanese cuisines. Nikkei cuisine is the extraordinary result of Japanese culinary techniques and traditions melding seamlessly with Peruvian ingredients’ bold and diverse flavors. Whereas Teppanyaki cuisine is a vibrant and engaging style of cooking that combines culinary artistry with entertainment, Its emphasis is on fresh, high-quality ingredients. Together, this fusion creates a dining experience that is both familiar and novel, offering a taste adventure that delights the senses. The festival showcases the very best of this culinary phenomenon, bringing you dishes that highlight the creativity and expertise of talented chefs.

Experience an extraordinary tasteful journey through the uniquely curated menu which has a variety of offerings for every palette. For vegetarians, there are offerings like Avocado Asparagus Tempura Roll, Summer Rice Crisp, Midori Roll & Mango Roll. Other interesting options include Tuna & salmon pizzas, Hotate scallop ceviche, Tuna ceviche & Yaki Udon Noodles in vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian options. You can finish your treat with amazing desserts like Peruvian Lemon Sorbet & Pie De Lemon Tarts. Every bite promises a fresh escape from your regular indulgences. It’s a perfectly curated menu for anyone wanting to explore unique cuisines.

Head to Koji at Conrad Pune for a perfect fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavors at the Nikkei Cuisine and Teppanyaki Festival. Indulge in a weekend menu celebrating this unique culinary blend.