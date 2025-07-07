Total capacity of recycled PET in India to touch 1.5 lakh MT per annum with FSSAI issuing authorizations to six units

New Delhi, July 07, 2025: Association of PET Recyclers (APR) Bharat on Monday expressed a sense of optimism and renewed hope as the FSSAI granted authorizations to as many as six r-PET units across the country. With the receipt of these authorizations, the industry has a combined FSSAI authorised capacity to produce 1.5 lakh MT per annum of r-PET to meet the demand for food-contact packaging from branded beverage manufacturers. Approximately another similar capacity is awaiting approvals from FSSAI, which are also likely to be authorised very soon.

Following recent concerns raised by the Association, the FSSAI has been in constant communication with the members and has been trying to hasten up the process of granting authorizations. As many as six authorizations have been issued in the last 15 days, Shailendra Singh, Director General, APR Bharat said.

The Association had recently raised concerns that any further delay in granting of authorizations by FSSAI, to the factories set up by recycled PET manufacturers is likely to push a majority of these companies into bankruptcy.

The industry has set up a total capacity of approx. 4 lakh MT at an estimated investment of Rs 7500-8000 crore to produce recycled polyethylene terephthalate (r-PET) for generating food-contact packaging material. Companies have adopted state-of-art technology and set up their factories adhering to standards approved by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Following recent concerns expressed by us, the CEO and other senior officials of FSSAI have taken very swift and commendable action. Authorizations for six units have already been issued, and we have been assured that approvals for the remaining units are also likely to come through shortly. We are truly thankful for their quick and prompt response. Commencing production at these plants is crucial to ensuring an adequate supply of r-PET in the market, enabling beverage manufacturers to meet the regulatory guideline mandating 30 per cent recycled food-grade plastic content in PET packaging bottles. This move is not only timely but also aligns with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of building a circular economy,” Singh said. “We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to Shri JP Nadda, Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Smt. Punyasalila Srivastava, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for their dedicated efforts and continued support in this regard,” he added.

The r-PET industry is estimated to generate 10,000 new jobs and also benefit the rag picker community of over 2 million people who collect post-consumer PET bottles and send them for recycling.