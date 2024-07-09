Tech Meets Travel: India’s Trailblazing Smart Luggage Company Launches Jarviz

New Delhi: Arista Vault, the pioneer in smart luggage technology, is proud to introduce its latest innovation, the JARVIZ. Imagine your suitcase becoming your loyal companion, following you effortlessly like a wizard’s spell. With JARVIZ, travel transforms into a seamless and magical experience, where convenience meets cutting-edge technology. This innovation masterpiece will be revealed to the world at our auspicious Jarviz – launch event at Hotel Taj Mahal, Delhi on 6th July 2024 by the co-founders of the company, Miss Purvi Roy and Mr. Atul Gupta along with our brand ambassador, the veteran cricketer Ishant Sharma.

Travel is not just a journey; it is an escape from the ordinary, a chance to explore new horizons and create unforgettable memories. Arista Vault understands the essence of travel and aims to enhance it with the JARVIZ, redefining the way we carry our belongings on our adventures.

In a world where aviation has made every corner of the globe accessible, Arista Vault’s JARVIZ stands out as a beacon of innovation in the travel industry. Despite the challenges faced during the global pandemic, the aviation sector has shown remarkable resilience, with a remarkable 93.8% recovery rate since 2019. As the world reopens and travel resumes, a new wave of explorers with a thirst for adventure and discovery is emerging.

The future of air travel in India looks promising, with the Civil Aviation Minister projecting a 2.5 times expansion of the Indian fleet by 2034. With this growth comes new opportunities and challenges, and Arista Vault is at the forefront of shaping the future of travel with its groundbreaking JARVIZ smart luggage. In India, an average person covers 40% of the Airport by walking, between check-in and the boarding point. A passenger needs to walk an average of 3.2 Km along with their hefty luggage in the airport. It’s practically a marathon, without the cheering crowds or finish line medals. This is where the Follow Me Mode and Ride On mode of Arista Vault’s smart luggage comes to the rescue. You can safely ride on it as well as make it follow you effortlessly.

Ensuring the safety and security of our belongings is a paramount concern, particularly in a country like India where incidents of luggage and wallet theft are unfortunately common. These incidents can disrupt our peace of mind during travels, turning what should be enjoyable journeys into unexpected detective missions. In 2021, reported theft cases surged to over 586,000 nationwide, leaving victims to deal with both financial and emotional setbacks. While many industries have evolved with the times, the luggage sector has largely remained stagnant.

Arista Vault, a distinguished Indian brand in the luggage industry, has been at the forefront of enhancing daily safety with its range of smart accessories, including smart bags, smart wallets, smart bag tags, and more. As India’s first smart luggage brand, Arista Vault boasts 6 trademarks, 7 Indian patents, and 1 international patent. The brand has earned ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications, along with UN recognition for its commitment to excellence.

Introducing innovations such as the Wallet-Bot, the world’s first smart wallet featuring anti-lost/theft technology, Arista Vault has set a new standard for security and convenience.

The Anti-Theft alarm alerts users if their wallet is taken beyond 20 meters, while the Ring My Phone/Wallet feature helps locate misplaced items. Arista Vault’s smart leather bags come equipped with a fingerprint lock system for added security and are available in stylish vegan croc-textured designs.

In response to the growing need for enhanced travel solutions, Arista Vault identified a gap in the market and introduced a groundbreaking product – the JARVIZ smart luggage/suitcase. This hi-tech innovation not only ensures security but also enhances comfort and convenience for travelers.

Arista Vault’s JARVIZ smart luggage represents the latest in travel technology, promising to revolutionize both daily life and travel experiences. With intelligence seamlessly integrated into every aspect, this smart suitcase transcends traditional luggage to become an indispensable companion for modern travelers.

Introducing JARVIZ, the revolutionary smart luggage that redefines travel convenience. With cutting-edge technology, JARVIZ brings a touch of magic to your journeys. Say goodbye to the hassle of lugging around heavy bags in crowded airports and metro stations. Our Follow Me Mode allows the smart luggage to effortlessly glide behind you for up to 10 Km, freeing up your hands to carry your essentials with ease. It has power wheels at the back and a display unit on the top, along with AI sensors that automatically connect with the remote. The smart luggage is polished with the same coating used for cars.

Experience ultimate comfort with the Ride On Mode, enabling you to sit and ride at speeds of 7, 9, and 12 Kmph for distances of up to 7 Km. The Self-Balancing/Climb Mode ensures seamless navigation on inclined or rugged terrains. Stay connected and powered up with the USB charging port, eliminating the fear of a dead phone disrupting your travels. Jarviz has 33L capacity and can carry 120 Kg in Ride-On Mode.

Track your Jarviz with precision using the GPS tracker through the Arista Vault App, ensuring you never lose sight of your belongings. Rest easy with the Anti-Theft feature, including a num-lock system and separation alarm for added security.Join us in embracing sustainability with Jarviz, crafted from eco-friendly premium materials. Jarviz has been ideated and proudly made in India. Our team, led by Purvi Roy and Atul Gupta, is dedicated to innovation and empowering travelers worldwide. Supported by IIITD, Delhi, Meity, and DST, Arista Vault is committed to making tech-savvy travel essentials accessible to all.

The price range of this smart luggage starts at Rs.15,000 and goes to Rs.60,000 for the premium model and it is available exclusively on Arista Vault’s official website.As the Smart Luggage Market continues to grow, JARVIZ stands at the forefront of innovation, with plans to expand into major international airports across India. Make the switch to smart travel with Arista Vault and embark on a hassle-free journey like never before. Experience the magic of JARVIZ and travel smarter today.