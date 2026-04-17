Teledyne Energy Systems Boosts Low-Carbon Industry with On-Site Hydrogen

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 17 — Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc. is enabling a major step forward in industrial decarbonization with the deployment of its Titan™ EL Series hydrogen generator at JTEKT Corporation’s carbon neutral (CN) Plant in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

JTEKT, which historically relied on liquefied natural gas to fuel aluminum melting processes, selected green hydrogen technology to significantly reduce its carbon dioxide emissions. At the core of this transition is Teledyne Energy Systems’ alkaline water electrolysis solution, which produces high purity hydrogen on site to power burner-based aluminum melting and holding furnaces used in die‑casting operations.

“This project demonstrates how on‑site green hydrogen production can be seamlessly integrated into demanding industrial environments,” said Barbara Stachowiak, Vice President and General Manager, Teledyne Energy Systems. “By enabling JTEKT to replace fossil fuels with clean hydrogen generated at the point of use, we are helping manufacturers take practical, scalable steps toward carbon neutral operations.”

The Titan™ EL Series hydrogen generator delivers approximately 112,000 Nm³ of hydrogen annually, enabling JTEKT to replace fossil fuel‑based combustion with a low‑emission alternative. The system supports a fully integrated hydrogen cycle within the facility—producing, storing, transporting, and utilizing hydrogen entirely on site—enhancing both efficiency and operational control.

The project is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by an estimated 56 metric tons per year through the combined use of renewable grid electricity, on‑site solar power, and efficient hydrogen utilization enabled by Teledyne’s electrolysis technology.

The successful deployment of Teledyne Energy Systems’ hydrogen generation technology at JTEKT’s CN Plant demonstrates the growing role of on‑site green hydrogen production in reducing industrial emissions and advancing carbon neutral manufacturing.