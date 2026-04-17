Billabong High International School Amanora Pune Achieves 100 Percent CBSE Grade X Results; 40 Percent Students Score Above 80 Percent

Pune, April 17 (BNP): Billabong High International School Amanora Pune, powered by Lighthouse Learning Group, has announced exceptional performance in the CBSE Grade X examinations for the academic year 2025–26, achieving a 100% pass rate and reinforcing its focus on conceptual learning and personalised education.

The Amanora campus recorded strong academic outcomes, with Dhriti Dharmarajan and Mahika Shukla jointly securing the top position with 97.6%, followed by Nishka Vinit Kolgiri with 97.4%, and Rishan Shaikh with 94.8%. Overall, four learners secured top ranks, highlighting the cohort’s consistent performance.

Students also demonstrated outstanding subject-level excellence, achieving perfect scores across English, Information Technology, and French. Notably, four learners secured 100/100 in Information Technology, while individual students achieved perfect scores in other subjects.

Overall, 40% of learners scored above 80%, and 30% scored above 90%, alongside a 100% pass rate. The school recorded a class average of 83%, reflecting strong academic consistency.

Commenting on the results, Ms. Aditi Mukherjee, Senior Principal, Billabong High International School Amanora Pune, said, “Today marks one of the most meaningful days in the school calendar—the culmination of a year of strategy, effort, and collective belief. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teachers and the determination of our students. Results Day is truly their badge of honour.”

Dhriti Dharmarajan, one of the school toppers, said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my teachers for their constant guidance and support. I am also thankful to my parents and family for always encouraging me. This achievement motivates me to continue striving for excellence.”

The results underscore the school’s commitment to experiential learning, strong conceptual foundations, and continuous assessment practices that move beyond rote learning. By integrating innovative pedagogy, technology-enabled learning, and personalised mentoring, the school continues to nurture well-rounded, future-ready learners.

With this year’s results, Billabong High International School Amanora Pune reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality education that prepares students for both academic success and life beyond the classroom.