The IPL of Telangana’s Basketball TPBL concludes

Hyderabad, Dec 25: The Telangana Pro Basketball League (TPBL), the first professional basketball league of its kind in the state and only the second official state-level professional basketball league in India, concluded on Wednesday night at Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium in Yousufguda.

The eight-day league—often referred to as the IPL of Telangana Basketball—began on December 16 with six teams competing for the inaugural title. The thrilling final saw the Hyderabad Honey Badgers defeat the Nizam Nawabs by seven points (70–63) in a nail-biting contest.

The champions walked away with a prize purse of ₹20 lakh, along with an MVP award featuring a Yamaha R15 motorcycle.

The closing ceremony was graced by Ms Sabitha Indira Reddy, who presented the championship trophy to the Hyderabad Honey Badgers. Addressing the gathering, she said it was a moment of great pride for Telangana that such a pioneering professional basketball league had been successfully conducted in the state. She appreciated the Telangana Basketball Association for organising the league on such a grand scale, noting that it has set a new benchmark and significantly contributed to the promotion of basketball. She also mentioned that Mr K.T. Rama Rao, who was scheduled to attend, could not do so as he was away from the city.

Earlier, Mr R. Sridhar Reddy, President of the Telangana Basketball Association, said that the newly elected team of the association had successfully conceptualised and executed the league. He credited Mr Ambati Prudhvishwar Reddy, General Secretary of the Association and a former Indian national player, as the driving force behind the league. He stated that the vision of the Association is to make Telangana a role model for basketball in India. The maiden edition of TPBL featured 21 matches and several player-centric initiatives, showcasing how a professional league can be conducted.

Thanking all stakeholders for their confidence, Mr Ambati Prudhvishwar Reddy said TPBL has emerged as the biggest and best platform for basketball players in the state. He added that the league would play a vital role in nurturing talent from an early age and promoting the sport on a larger scale, noting that as Telangana rises, basketball in the state is rising alongside it.

Mr Malla Reddy, Secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association, Mr P. Karthik Reddy, Rajendranagar In-Charge, franchise owners, and other dignitaries were present during the awards ceremony.

Season 1 of TPBL was held at the iconic K.V.B.R. Indoor Stadium and is planned as a bi-annual event, promising high-octane matches, fierce rivalries, and championship ambitions. The league is exclusive to players from Telangana, showcasing the state’s homegrown talent.

The league featured over 72 players and engaged nearly 200 support professionals, including coaches, technical officials, medical staff, and event personnel. Players were selected from districts across Telangana, reflecting the depth and reach of basketball talent in the state. Each team consisted of 12 players, selected through a competitive auction process. Akash of the Hyderabad Hawks emerged as the highest-valued player, securing a record bid of ₹2.5 lakh. Players ranged in age from 15 to 36 years, including students and working professionals, highlighting the league’s inclusive and developmental nature.

The league was projected to generate over ₹100 crore in direct and indirect business activity. Matches were hosted daily between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM, ensuring prime-time visibility. Srinivas Reddy of the Medchal Mavericks, standing at 7 feet, was the tallest player in the league.

All matches delivered electrifying performances in a vibrant atmosphere, with enthusiastic fan participation. Every game was broadcast live, bringing Telangana’s basketball revolution to audiences statewide, with over 20,000 spectators watching the matches live.

Ahead of its inaugural season, TPBL conducted its franchise auction in November. All six franchises were sold for a combined value of ₹1.27 crore, reflecting strong investor confidence and growing interest in professional basketball.

The Franchise Ownership details for 4-Year Rights is as follows. Hyderabad Hawks is owned by Deepti Akki of N Sports Pvt Ltd and bagged it for ₹27.5 lakh

Ranga Reddy Risers is owned by Srujana of Destiny World got it for ₹26 lakh. Karimnagar Kings – Avinash & Raghuveer / Fitbee for ₹20 lakh; Warangal Warriors —Dr. Chandrashekar / Sowbhagya Bharti – for ₹18.5 lakh; Nizamabad Nawabs – Laxmi Motors for ₹18 lakh, and Khammam Titans – Charan / SCL Infratech for ₹16.5 lakh. Each franchise carries an annual fee equal to the bid amount, with a 5% yearly escalation.

Each franchise carries an annual fee equal to the bid amount, with a 5% annual escalation.

TPBL marks a new chapter for basketball in Telangana and contributes significantly to the growth of the sport in India. Similar leagues for women and children are expected to be launched soon.

Speaking on the sport’s growth, Mr R. Sridhar Reddy noted that while basketball is not yet a mass sport like cricket, it is one of the fastest-growing organised sports in Telangana, supported by strong institutions and rising youth participation.

Adding further, Mr A. Prudhvishwar Reddy said Telangana currently has over 10,000 active basketball players across schools, colleges, academies, universities, and district associations. The sport has a strong presence in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Nizamabad, with players regularly competing in platforms such as the School Games Federation of India, Khelo India, inter-university tournaments, and district championships.