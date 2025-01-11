The Untold Story of Ila Arun: Launch of Her Debut Autobiography Parde Ke Peechhey

Kolkata, January 11th, 2025: The 16th edition of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival became a stage for nostalgia, inspiration, and celebration as renowned theatre and film actress, folk singer, and cultural icon Ila Arun unveiled her debut autobiography, Parde Ke Peechhey. In a conversation with Vinay Sharma, Ila Arun offered a heartfelt glimpse into her extraordinary journey.

The book, which chronicles her life from childhood to the present, is an honest and compelling narrative of her successes and disappointments. It encapsulates her journey as a creative from the villages of Rajasthan to the glitzy world of Bollywood. Parde Ke Peechhey goes beyond the glitz of her illustrious career to highlight the artist within her — a passionate performer whose life has always been tied to the theatre’s symbolic curtain.

While discussing the title, Ila Arun shared a humorous yet poignant anecdote: many suggested she name the book Choli Ke Peechhey Kya Hai, referencing her famous Bollywood song. However, she opted for Parde Ke Peechhey, a reflection of her commitment to her craft. “The parda symbolizes the curtain that separates the artist from the audience, capturing the essence of my artistic journey. People say that we only sing item numbers but we have an identity too.” she explained.

She fondly recalled an interaction with legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak during her time at the National School of Drama. “He said I would die doing theatre,” Ila Arun recounted. “At the time, I didn’t know who he was, but those words stayed with me and became prophetic.” While she attributes Shyam Benegal for nurturing her artistic evolution, she calls the vibrant folk traditions of Rajasthan, her homeland, her true inspiration.