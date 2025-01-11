Motovolt to Revolutionise Electric Mobility with Game-Changing Innovations at Auto Expo 2025

Kolkata, 11th January, 2025: In a monumental shift for multifunctional transportation, Motovolt Mobility Pvt. Ltd, a leading e-mobility brand, announces the introduction of its latest lineup of electric two wheelers and EV products at Auto Expo 2025. This marks the advent of a new era in the electric vehicles industry, termed the ‘Evolution of Mobility’.

Motovolt is set to unveil what it calls ‘new species’ of electric vehicles, each designed to fundamentally transform how two-wheeler riders navigate their world. The company is creating new categories or segments that are highly useful for the consumers.

Revolutionary Products Set for Unveil:

HUM NYC: Leading this new era, the HUM NYC is India’s first multi-utility speed pedelec, tailored for the intense demands of New York City’s last mile delivery riders. Offering a 42 km/h top speed, 200 kg of payload, along with a 130 km riding range on a single charge, and compatible with advanced battery-swapping technologies that operate in NYC, offering BaaS for the end users. This indeed is a significant advancement in last-mile delivery solutions that will soon be seen on the streets of NYC.

URBN Pro & URBN XL: Designed with the utmost consideration for safety and accessibility, these slow-speed e-two-wheelers are ideal for students, homemakers, and senior citizens, ensuring mobility is a convenience that everyone can enjoy. Unique in both form and function, these models offer a 25 km/h top speed and high torque, capable of carrying higher payloads or pillion riders without a power deficiency, even while climbing a flyover.

M7 Rally: Blurring the lines between scooters and motorcycles, the M7 Rally delivers high-speed, high-torque, and high-acceleration performance, wrapped in the convenience and safety of a scooter’s form factor. It is like enjoying thrill and comfort at the same time.

Hyper Bike: Reinventing the traditional motorbike experience, the Hyper Bike offsets manual gear shifting with a groundbreaking innovation: a digital pedal that boosts power and torque on demand with exceptional efficiency and ease. It offers riders an exhilarating blend of innovation and thrill that is one its kind.

CLIP: This plug-and-play portable device works magic in the blink of an eye and is an innovation without precedent. With the best design complemented by state-of-the-art technology, CLIP is the world’s smallest and most convenient e-bike conversion kit. It can instantly convert any bike into an e-bike, allowing you to enjoy e-biking without changing the brand of your bike.

“We are driven by the ‘Spirit of Evolution,’ not just to create electric vehicles & products but to redefine the very DNA of urban mobility,” said Mr. Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Motovolt. “With every launch, we are introducing a new species for Indian roads—products that seamlessly blend advanced technology, innovative design, and unmatched functionality. Auto Expo 2025 will mark a pivotal moment where the world will witness the evolution of mobility, crafted to make transportation more sustainable, accessible, and truly exhilarating.”

Motovolt’s latest innovations are more than just new models; they represent a transformative movement in the industry. By focusing on solving real-world transportation issues with cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, Motovolt is not just participating in the market—it is leading it.