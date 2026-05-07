This is one of the most meaningful articles you will read in the next five minutes.

Make your reading time truly worthwhile with our specially curated list for summer reading. Featuring 10 books by different authors, this collection brings together fiction, nonfiction, stories, poetry, stock market insights, life lessons, financial fundamentals, personal growth, and much more.

Whether you wish to understand life more deeply, grow emotionally, strengthen your financial mindset, or simply read something light and joyful during your summer break, these books are the perfect additions to your summer reading list.

1. Vishva Shanti Hetu Param Margdarshak by Acharya Charan Das

“Vishwa Shanti Hetu Param Margdarshak” is not an ordinary book, but a powerful guide to understanding the root causes of conflict, suffering, and inner unrest. Author Acharya Charan Das highlights that true peace cannot come from external solutions alone; it begins with understanding nature, the soul, and the ultimate truth. This book may feel like a “bitter medicine” at first, but it offers a path toward a pure, balanced, and peaceful life.

2. The Color of Us by Asha Seth

From Asha Seth, the author of Deodar ke Phool, comes her second poetry collection – The Color of Us. This stirring collection explores the heart as both a battlefield and a sanctuary, where hope returns in slivers, healing arrives in whispers, and the heart is no longer lost. Through deeply human and emotionally resonant poems, the book invites readers to celebrate the strength and tenderness that shape the journey called life. Asha Seth is the Founder of MissBookthief, one of India’s leading book marketing agencies, and the Co-founder of MADwick, a Mumbai-based advertising agency. She is also the recipient of the prestigious ‘Best Indian Book Blogger award’ by Indiblogger. She lives in Mumbai with her husband, books, and plant babies.

3. The Haunted Doorway by Jay Alani and Neil D Silva

The Haunted Doorway brings together the chilling experiences of famed paranormal investigator Jay Alani and the gripping storytelling of Neil D’Silva. Blending the psychological with the supernatural, the book explores terrifying incidents that cannot always be explained by the human mind alone. From a doll that threatens a man’s sanity to a single mother tormented by a dangerous entity and a woman stalked by a mysterious stranger, each story opens a doorway into fear, mystery, and the unknown. Jay Alani is one of India’s best-known paranormal investigators, with over 1,500 investigations conducted across the globe. He is also a filmmaker, podcaster, and author. Neil D’Silva is one of India’s leading voices in horror fiction, with eighteen published books spanning adult, young adult, and non-fiction horror.

4. Light by Priti

Priti is a Shimla-based author, entrepreneur, and healer who weaves professional precision with spiritual depth. As a specialist in crafting Statements of Purpose and cover letters, she uses the power of words to help build destinies. Beyond writing, she is a dedicated Tarot reader, crystal therapist, and chakra healer, helping global clients find balance. Her journey as a single mother and freelancer has taught her that words, unlike fleeting speech, can ignite revolutions. Through her books, she transforms challenges into heartfelt stories of resilience. Guided by hard work and sincerity, Priti aims to heal minds and empower the next generation to embrace their own vibrant legacies.

5. You Can Crack the Job Interview by Satya Sidhartha Panda

You Can Crack the Job Interview by Satya Sidhartha Panda, Associate Dean, Academic Operations & Outcomes at Medhavi Skills University, Sikkim, is a powerful career guide for students, graduates and aspiring professionals. Written by an Amazon bestselling author, the book offers practical strategies to build winning resumes, write persuasive cover letters, improve communication skills and perform confidently in interviews. With modern interview questions, sample answers and proven success techniques; it helps candidates stand out in today’s competitive job market and move closer to their dream careers. Recognized by industry leaders and widely appreciated by readers, the book also earned the Golden Book Awards of Asia 2023, making it a notable achievement in career literature. To discover more interview tips & books, you can also follow Satya Sidhartha Panda on LinkedIn.

6. Kedarnath: The Secret of the Bheemsheela by Rakesh Venkatraman

Kedarnath: The Secret of the Bheemsheela by Rakesh Venkatraman is a gripping mytho-spiritual adventure that follows Rohan Desai, an ordinary Mumbai professional whose life changes after a chance encounter pulls him into a world of ancient secrets and hidden forces. His journey takes him from the busy streets of Mumbai to the sacred ghats of Varanasi and the divine heights of Kedarnath, where he joins Maya, a fearless warrior, and Arjun, an insightful archaeologist, to uncover the mystery of the Bheemsheela. As dark forces close in to claim its power, Rohan’s journey becomes more than an adventure—it becomes an awakening of courage, faith, and destiny. Rakesh Venkatraman is a mytho-spiritual storyteller and author known for blending ancient Indian philosophy with cinematic storytelling, exploring themes of karma, memory, and inner transformation.

7. O Dharmaputri! By Vidhya and Parani

Authored by Vidhya and Parani, O Dharmaputri! is a heartfelt letter from parents to their daughter, Uma, and to every young reader seeking purpose, clarity, and conscious living. Standing at the threshold of adulthood, Uma asks simple yet profound questions about meaning, fulfilment, and the right way to choose in life. Rooted in timeless Indian wisdom, family experiences, Dharmic principles, and the yogic path, the book beautifully connects ancient philosophy with modern life. Whether one is seeking direction in career, harmony in relationships, or deeper understanding of life itself, O Dharmaputri! offers gentle guidance inspired by India’s rich intellectual and spiritual heritage. Vidhya and Parani are maritime professionals from India, currently living in Cyprus, where they also practice and teach Yoga. Through their website, Dharma-Life.com, they work to keep India’s philosophical traditions alive for modern global families, and all proceeds from the book support women’s empowerment.

8. Khandav by Mahesh Rajmane

Khandav by Mahesh Rajmane is a haunting horror novel set deep within an ancient, uncharted jungle where reality begins to fracture and unseen forces take control. When a daring botanist disappears while uncovering the jungle’s secrets, Maya, a journalist, steps in to investigate—but her search soon turns into a waking nightmare. As the jungle shifts, whispers, and breathes around her, Maya discovers a forgotten goddess whose presence is woven into the roots of the land. Blending mythology, psychology, and cosmic horror, Khandav explores fear, perception, and surrender to the unknown. Mahesh Rajmane is a writer, filmmaker, and storyteller passionate about horror and science fiction. He has directed two Marathi horror films and is currently developing a horror web series, bringing cinematic intensity and intellectual depth to his terrifying worlds.

9. Blame It on the Wedding Season by Rheaa Noor

Blame It on the Wedding Season by Rheaa Noor is a breezy romance set at a grand Jaipur wedding, where Aanya, a sharp and skeptical bridesmaid, doesn’t believe in love until she reconnects with Advay, a quiet photographer from her past. As wedding chaos throws them together, their banter softens through late-night practices and quiet moments, turning resistance into something tender and real. It’s a story of vulnerability, healing, and finding the courage to choose love despite fear. Rheaa Noor is an emerging voice in contemporary Indian fiction, exploring love, grief, and the courage to be seen. Her works, Blame It On The Wedding Season and The Library That Remembers, span vibrant romance and introspective storytelling, both rooted in emotional truth.

Mohabbat Café by Sandip Das

Mohabbat Café by Sandip Das is a tender modern love story set in a café in the hills, where people arrive when love feels unfinished. With unread messages, old playlists, cold tea, and rain-soaked memories, the story beautifully explores heartbreak, healing, and the quiet comfort of being understood. Somewhere between shared silences and gentle conversations, two people begin to feel less alone, discovering a romance that does not shout but softly stays. Sandip Das is an Indian writer and storyteller, and Mohabbat Café is his first English novel after five widely read Bengali titles, including Dron and Hoytoh Biriyani r Jonne. An MBA graduate from IIT Roorkee, he works as Vice President – Sales at a leading Indian organisation and writes with warmth, restraint, and a deep understanding of love, memory, and the courage to stay.

All the books featured in this list are available on Amazon and Flipkart. Search for the title, buy, and embark on your summer reads with joy.