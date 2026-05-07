When Durability meets Affordability itel A100C New Zooms in with Military Grade Durability under 8K

Mumbai, May 07: itel, one of the leading tech brands of India, has recently launched the blockbuster and designer A100C New smartphone. With a design that is sure to turn everyone’s heads, it is a champion of durability and affordability, The A100C New smartphone is infused with military grade certification (MIL-STD-810H), providing unbeatable durability and peace of mind for users. The A100C New smartphone is available in 2+4*GB RAM and 64GB ROM. With a huge consumer base of 15Cr+ customers, retail presence in more than 1.3 Lakh retail outlets and 1000+ service centres, itel is one of the most trusted brands of India. As per the CMR Durability Index report 2026, itel is the most Durable and Reliable Mobile Brand under 10K. it is available in eye-catching colours of Silk Green, Titanium Gold and Pure Black in retail stores across India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India said, “Affordability is the bridge that carries innovation to the masses. The A100C New stands out as an exceptional blend of durability and affordability, delivering reliable performance without compromising on value. Despite increase in memory prices globally, we have ensured that our products remain affordable for millions of people of Bharat.”

At the heart of the itel A100C New lies a stunning 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ display, complemented by immersive DTS-powered sound technology – engineered to captivate the senses with vibrant colours, crisp clarity, and ultra-smooth visuals. The addition of an intuitive Dynamic Bar keeps users effortlessly connected with battery status, calls, notifications, and more without interruption. Photography enthusiasts will love the 8MP rear camera, enhanced with advanced image processing resulting in vivid and vibrant images. Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7100 processor and Android 15 Go – the A100C New ensures seamless multitasking, smooth gaming, and effortless video calls. For security and ease of access, the A100C New comes equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, offering both protection and convenience. Packed with a large 5000 mAh battery and 10W charger, the device ensures all-day performance.